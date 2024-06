NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Our political team tallied up some of the weird, wacky and unexpected on the campaign trail so far in Ireland today.

INTERNATIONAL

Major political parties in the UK launched their battle busses today. PA PA

#UK: The British general election hit the road as parties launched their battle busses across the country.

#ISRAEL: Netanyahu insisted that Hamas must be destroyed before any permanent ceasefire could commence.

#UKRAINE: Russia launched over 100 missiles and drones at Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

#ITALY: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni set a ‘clear objective’ for the upcoming EU election in Italy: ‘build a right-wing government in Europe’.

PARTING SHOT

Leah Hough and Eoghan Kelly, competing for Ireland, won medals at the Freestyle Kayaking World Cup in Plattling, Germany today. Thomas Dunphy Thomas Dunphy

Ireland had it’s most-successful run at the Freestyle Kayaking World Cup ever today.

Navan’s Leah Hough won a gold and silver medal while Eoghan Kelly won two bronze medals at the competition in Plattling, Germany this year.

Congratulations to them and their coach, Thomas Dunphy.