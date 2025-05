NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news?

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Pakistanis flash victory signs as they celebrate on top of a model of a tank following India and Pakistan have reached a ceasefire deal, during a demonstration, in Multan, Pakistan. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#CEASEFIRE: Multiple explosions were heard in two cities in India-controlled Kashmir hours after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire deal, following the US-led talks to end the most serious military confrontation between the nuclear-armed rivals in decades.

#COALITION OF THE WILLING: The leaders of France, the UK, Germany, and Poland have arrived in Ukraine for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, promising to increase pressure on Russia until it agrees to a 30-day ceasefire beginning Monday.

#GAZA: Israeli airstrikes overnight and into Saturday killed at least 23 Palestinians in Gaza, including three children and their parents, whose tent was bombed in Gaza City, health officials said.

PARTING SHOT

WE KNEW YOU were wondering – and yes, Marty Whelan will be present at the Eurovision.

Marking his twenty-sixth year as Ireland’s Eurovision commentator, the presenter jetted off to Switzerland today to join EMMY and Team Ireland prior to showtime.