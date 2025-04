NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Roddy Doyle in conversation onstage at the Town Hall Theatre, Galway as part of the Cúirt International Festival of Literature. Emilija Jefremova Emilija Jefremova

INTERNATIONAL

The almost full Pink moon rises up from behind St Michael’s Tower on Glastonbury Tor in Somerset as a crowd of people gather on top of the hill to watch. Graham Hunt / Alamy Live News Graham Hunt / Alamy Live News / Alamy Live News

#WASHINGTON DC: Tariff negotiations between the US and the EU are to begin on Monday.

#NEW YORK CITY: A family of five Spanish tourists and a pilot were killed when a helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River, officials said.

#FLORIDA: Three people were killed and one was injured when a small plane crashed on Friday morning in south Florida near a major interstate highway and pushed a car onto train tracks, officials said.

#SPAIN: Spain’s public broadcaster has called for a “debate” over Israel’s participation in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest due to “concerns” over continued Israeli activity in Gaza.

PARTING SHOT

Caped crusaders Police Constable Abdi Osman (Robin) and Inspector Darren Watson (Batman). PA PA

UNDERCOVER UK POLICE used a novel tactic to arrest two scammers in London – by disguising themselves as Batman and Robin.

Inspector Darren Watson and Police Constable Abdi Osman had to “think outside the box” to catch the culprits, since the officers’ faces had become too well known.

Wearing their superhero costumes, they swooped to detain the two men on Westminster Bridge, where gangs target tourists with games known as the “three-cups challenge” or “shell game”.