NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Olympic gold medal winner Kellie Harrington on the stage in her beloved northside inner city, exhorting children to engagie in Shadow Boxing at the Swellfest Festival in Mount joy Square in Dublin at lunchtime today. Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Silent Singer meets musicians from ELX parade from the Edinburgh Lindy Exchange on city's streets before their 'Swing on the Mound' outside the National Galleries. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Starmer and Biden came to a ‘strong position’ on conflict in Ukraine following a meeting yesterday.

#RUSSIA: Russia said today that it has swapped 103 Ukrainian soldiers for an equal number of Russian POWs in an exchange deal.

Advertisement

#FRANCE: Thousands of protestors in France took to the streets as the trial of Dominique Pelicot continues.

#UGANDA: The funeral for murdered Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei was held in Uganda today.

#GAZA: Israeli air strikes in Gaza killed at least 14 people overnight, civil defence officials said.

PARTING SHOT

Eimear Considine scores a try against Australia. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

THE RETURNING EIMEAR Considine was amongst the try-scorers as Ireland convincingly defeated Australia in a women’s rugby international test at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast this afternoon, Daire Walsh reports from Kingspan Stadium.

You can read the full piece here.