NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured at the Dublin Simon Community, Sing for Simon concert at The Helix Theatre. The event marked 55 years of service for the charity and is part of its campaign to help open doors for people experiencing homelessness this Christmas. Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

INTERNATIONAL

Fans in fancy dress during day one of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#US AMBASSADOR: US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Edward Walsh, president of the construction services business the Walsh Company, will serve as Ambassador to Ireland.

#GAZA: Gaza’s civil defence agency has said that overnight Israeli strikes across the Palestinian territory killed at least 18 people, including four displaced individuals who had sought refuge in a tent.

#OIL SPILL: At least one person has died after two Russian oil tankers were badly damaged in a storm in the Kerch Strait, spilling oil and sparking an emergency rescue operation, Russian officials told state news outlets.

PARTING SHOT

Ali Parker (14) with Fiona Keatingz, Laura Treacy and Orlaith Cahalane. Kinsale Lions Club Kinsale Lions Club

SANTA ARRIVED AT the paediatric ward at Cork University Hospital (CUH) by coastguard helicopter, where he delivered hundreds of presents to children as a result of a Kinsale & District Lions Club toy appeal.

The appeal was in partnership with CUH Charity, supported by the team at MMD Construction.

Cork GAA sports personalities such as Sean Og O Halpin, Brian Hayes, Michael Martin, Dr Con Murphy and Orlaith Cahalane, Fiona Keating and Laura Treacy also made an appearance.