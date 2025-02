NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A team of cave rescue volunteers worked into the early hours of this morning to free a man who had gotten stuck in a cave in Co Fermanagh yesterday evening. IRCO IRCO

INTERNATIONAL

Kneecap and Rich Peppiatt attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#AUSTRIA: A stabbing that left a teenager dead and five others injured in southern Austria was an “Islamist attack”, Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said today.

#SEVERE WEATHER: Much of the US faced another round of biting winter weather on Sunday with torrential rains causing intense flooding in Kentucky and resulting in at least four deaths in the south-east of the country.

#EU: France’s President Emmanuel Macron will host leaders from key European countries tomorrow to discuss the continent’s security, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said, amid growing concerns over US efforts to end the Ukraine war.

#INDIA: At least 18 people died during a stampede at a railway station in India’s capital late last night when surging crowds scrambled to catch trains to the world’s largest religious gathering, officials and reports said.

PARTING SHOT

EVERY FEW MONTHS or so, some optimistic soul suggests that the Irish state is creeping ever closer to AIB repaying its bailout money.

Well, we’re here to tell you – much like the development of a perpetual motion machine or Mayo winning an All Ireland final, it ain’t gonna happen.

Paul O’Donoghue explains why Ireland will never see the return of all €21 billion of taxpayer funds funnelled into AIB during the crash.