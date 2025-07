NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tipperary's Ronan Maher lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

Demonstrators protest in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon in response to a global call for solidarity with Palestinians. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: The Israeli military has published new evacuation warnings for parts of central Gaza, in one of the few areas the military has rarely operated with ground troops.

#LONDON: London’s Royal Opera House has condemned as “wholly inappropriate” the actions of a performer who held up a Palestinian flag onstage at the end of a performance.

#VIETNAM: Rescuers searched desperately today for five people still missing after at least 38 were killed when a boat capsized at one of Vietnam’s most popular tourist destinations.

#INDONESIA: At least five people died after a passenger ferry carrying hundreds of people caught fire at sea off Sulawesi island in Indonesia, officials said.

PARTING SHOT

University of Galway's Dr Michelle Comber with Susan Curran from the Discovery Programme: Centre for Archaeology and Innovation Ireland.

ARCHEOLOGISTS HAVE CONFIRMED a ringfort overlooking Galway Bay was a settlement for rulers and nobles in Ireland’s Early Medieval period.

The Rathgurreen Ringfort in the Maree area of Co Galway is now thought to have been a “high status” settlement that dates anywhere from the 5th to 12th century.

An eight week excavation has revealed discoveries which suggest that parts of the site are perhaps 1000 years older than originally thought, with evidence of contact with Rome, Scotland, France and Scandinavia.