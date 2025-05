NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

County Meath Gaelscoil, Scoil Uí Ghramhnaigh in Ráth Chairn is the winner of this year’s Nature Hero Awards, proudly sponsored by Glenveagh and coordinated by Biodiversity in Schools. Pictured is Annette McGarry (3rd from left), Head of Community Engagement at Glenveagh, and Diarmuid Hayes (right), Education Coordinator at Biodiversity in School with students and staff from Scoil Uí Ghramhnaigh. Mark Stedman Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL

The liberal presidential candidate Rafal Trzaskowski holds a giant polish flag in the first row as he stands next to a waving women during a march one week ahead of a decisive presidential election in Warsaw, Poland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours killed at least 38 people in Gaza including a mother and her two children sheltering in a tent, local health officials said.

#UKRAINE: A massive Russian drone-and-missile attack has targeted Ukraine for a second consecutive night, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens of others, officials said.

#SWITZERLAND: The bodies of five skiers have been found on a glacier above the Swiss resort town of Zermatt, authorities said.

PARTING SHOT

Almost 200 participants of Marilyn’s Mater Paddle run into the water at Balcarrick Beach in Donabate, Co Dublin. Celine Nic Oireachtaigh / PA Celine Nic Oireachtaigh / PA / PA

ALMOST 200 MARILYN Monroe lookalikes have made a splash at a Co Dublin beach for a Hollywood-themed charity swim.

Sporting retro swimsuits and blonde wigs, swimmers dressed as the famous film star took the plunge at Balcarrick Beach in Donabate for Marilyn’s Mater Paddle.

Today’s event, now in its second year, was organised to raised funds for women’s cancer care in Dublin’s Mater Hospital.

- PA