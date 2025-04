NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

James cycling a penny farthing at Waterford Festival of Food's Festival Market and live Festival Stage on Grattan Square, during Waterford Festival of Food. Darragh Kane Photography Darragh Kane Photography

INTERNATIONAL

A queue of people wait to pay their respects at the tomb of Pope Francis. Alessandra Tarantino / AP/PA Alessandra Tarantino / AP/PA / AP/PA

#CANADA: Eleven people were killed when a car was driven into revellers at a street festival celebrating Filipino culture in the Canadian city of Vancouver, local police have said.

#ROME: Cardinals visited the tomb of Pope Francis in Rome to pay their respects to the pontiff.

#IRAN: At least 40 people have died and 1,000 others were injured after a massive explosion and fire rocked a port in southern Iran, state TV has reported.

#GAZA: Hospitals in Gaza have received the remains of 51 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in the past 24 hours, the local Health Ministry has said.

#HASHTAG: New Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Sunday that US statements about the mineral-rich Arctic island have been disrespectful and that Greenland “will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by just anyone”.

PARTING SHOT

Shawn Fitzgerald Ahern, Michael Gallen & Maura O'Keeffe - Winners of the FEDORA Opera Prize 2025. Katharina Schiffl Katharina Schiffl

IRISH COMPOSER MICHEAL Gallen has been awarded the prestigious Fedora prize – the world’s largest prize for opera.

Presented with the award in Vienna yesterday, Gallen was awarded €100,000 for his new opera, The Curing Line.

In presenting the award to composer and director Michael Gallen, choreographer and co-director Shawn Fitzgerald Ahern, and producer Maura O’Keeffe, Fedora President Stéphane Argyropoulos remarked that the project “redefines the operatic genre by fusing tradition with multimedia innovation”.