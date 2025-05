NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Attendees enjoy the music and atmosphere at the Forbidden Fruit festival at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin today. Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

Inter fans gather outside the San Siro stadium prior to the screening of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Milan, Italy. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TRADE WAR: US President Donald Trump has said that he is doubling the tariff rate on steel to 50%, a dramatic increase that could further push up prices for a metal used to make housing, cars and other goods.

#GAZA STRIP: Palestinians in the Gaza Strip blocked and emptied dozens of lorries, the UN World Food Programme said, as desperation mounts following Israel’s months-long blockade and air strikes.

#KAJA KALLAS: The European Union’s diplomatic chief Kaja Kallas has said the bloc is beefing up defence spending after “tough love” from the Trump administration, as she called for stronger ties to counter China’s “economic might”.

For six years, Richard Satchwell begged for his wife’s return - all the while, Tina lay buried under their stairs. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

ON A BRIGHT sunny October morning in 2023, Richard Satchwell walked – almost stumbling at times – through a square in Cashel, Co Tipperary.

Flanked by gardaí and wearing handcuffs, he emerged from a garda vehicle with his head bowed. Locals looked on from the top of the street as the last moments of Satchwell’s freedom played out, with the flashes of photographers’ cameras lighting up the shadows below his face.

Satchwell was charged that day and remanded in custody to wait his trial in the Central Criminal Court in Dublin that concluded on Friday with a guilty verdict.

Tina Satchwell was first reported missing in 2017. Her husband has finally been found guilty of her murder.

But what happened between 2017 and 2023? The Journal’s Niall O’Connor has the inside story on the investigation.