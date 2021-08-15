Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials reported 1,758 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.
- Some 30,000 teenagers have so far received a first Covid vaccine dose.
- A child is in critical condition in hospital after a car crash in Tipperary.
- The majority of people think live music events should go ahead this year, according to a new opinion poll.
- Cork City Council hit back at a damning report from the Children’s Ombudsman about living conditions at a halting site.
- Police in Derry are seeking to identify protesters who entered a vaccination centre yesterday.
- The All-Ireland SFC semi-final has been rescheduled for 28 August, after Tyrone GAA said it could not fulfill the fixture due to a Covid outbreak.
WORLD
#AFGHANISTAN: President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban reached the capital Kabul.
#PLYMOUTH: In the way of the fatal shooting of five people, the British Home Secretary has been accused of dragging her feet over advice to tighten gun licence rules.
#CANADA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an election for 20 September.
#HAITI: More than 300 people were killed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.
#JAPAN: Two million people have been advised to seek shelter due to floods and landslides.
#LEBANON: A fuel tanker exploded killing 20 people.
PARTING SHOT
Six-year-old Adam King, who brought his now infamous virtual hug to the Late Late Toy Show, received a well-deserved round of applause last night from the audience at an Aslan concert in Kerry:
We had the most amazing time in Killarney this week! Thanks to all the places and people who made the experience unforgettable for the kids, and big thanks @OfficialAslan for the love yesterday evening when we popped in for a few songs!— Adam King Adventures (@AdamKingIRL) August 13, 2021
Kerry - you're beautiful. Hugs 🟢🟡💖 pic.twitter.com/osxVX4sc0W
