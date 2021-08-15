Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

HSE Chief Paul Reid said 30,000 children aged 12-15 have so far received their first vaccine dose. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

WORLD

Taliban fighters have recaptured most of Afghanistan in just over a week Source: Sidiqullah Khan/PA

#AFGHANISTAN: President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban reached the capital Kabul.

#PLYMOUTH: In the way of the fatal shooting of five people, the British Home Secretary has been accused of dragging her feet over advice to tighten gun licence rules.

#CANADA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an election for 20 September.

#HAITI: More than 300 people were killed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

#JAPAN: Two million people have been advised to seek shelter due to floods and landslides.

#LEBANON: A fuel tanker exploded killing 20 people.

PARTING SHOT

Six-year-old Adam King, who brought his now infamous virtual hug to the Late Late Toy Show, received a well-deserved round of applause last night from the audience at an Aslan concert in Kerry: