Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

The Taliban in Kabul, the vaccine roll-out to teens and a debate about gun licence rules in the UK made the headlines.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 15 Aug 2021, 7:48 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

NO REPRO FEE Citywest Vaccinations 4 HSE Chief Paul Reid said 30,000 children aged 12-15 have so far received their first vaccine dose. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

  • Health officials reported 1,758 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland. 
  • Some 30,000 teenagers have so far received a first Covid vaccine dose. 
  • A child is in critical condition in hospital after a car crash in Tipperary.
  • The majority of people think live music events should go ahead this year, according to a new opinion poll. 
  • Cork City Council hit back at a damning report from the Children’s Ombudsman about living conditions at a halting site. 
  • Police in Derry are seeking to identify protesters who entered a vaccination centre yesterday.
  • The All-Ireland SFC semi-final has been rescheduled for 28 August, after Tyrone GAA said it could not fulfill the fixture due to a Covid outbreak. 

WORLD

featureimage Taliban fighters have recaptured most of Afghanistan in just over a week Source: Sidiqullah Khan/PA

#AFGHANISTAN: President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban reached the capital Kabul. 

#PLYMOUTH: In the way of the fatal shooting of five people, the British Home Secretary has been accused of dragging her feet over advice to tighten gun licence rules. 

#CANADA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an election for 20 September. 

#HAITI: More than 300 people were killed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake. 

#JAPAN: Two million people have been advised to seek shelter due to floods and landslides. 

#LEBANON: A fuel tanker exploded killing 20 people. 

PARTING SHOT

Six-year-old Adam King, who brought his now infamous virtual hug to the Late Late Toy Show, received a well-deserved round of applause last night from the audience at an Aslan concert in Kerry:

Michelle Hennessy
