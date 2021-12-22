Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Shoppers on Dublin's Grafton Street today. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

Source: Alamy Stock Photo

WORLD

#MYANMAR: A landslide at a jade mine killed at least one person, injured 25 and left dozens missing.

UNITED KINGDOM: The Covid isolation period has been cut to seven days.

#ISRAEL: The government is offering a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose to people over 60 and healthcare workers.

#POLAND: The EU launched a legal action against Poland over a recent decision by the country’s top court that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the EU in areas where they conflict.

#SOUTH AFRICA: A noticeable drop in Covid cases in recent days may signal that South Africa’s dramatic Omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts said.

PARTING SHOT

Scientists today announced the discovery of an exquisitely preserved dinosaur embryo from at least 66 million years ago that was preparing to hatch from its egg just like a chicken.

Source: Julius Csotonyi/University of Birmingham