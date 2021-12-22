Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Public health officials reported 6,307 new cases of Covid-19 as updated guidance for close contacts was published.
- School health measures will be reviewed before the reopening in January.
- A number of people were treated for minor injuries after a road crash at Dublin Airport.
- Nightclubs in Northern Ireland will close from 26 December, ministers announced today.
- A man was charged with the murder of Belfast woman Caoimhe Morgan.
- Irish Rail workers mandated industrial action of concerns over antisocial behaviour are not resolved.
- Quarantine rules have been dropped for seven African nations.
- Restrictions on bby gay and bisexual men are to be eased.
- Poet Thomas Kinsella died, aged 93.
WORLD
#MYANMAR: A landslide at a jade mine killed at least one person, injured 25 and left dozens missing.
UNITED KINGDOM: The Covid isolation period has been cut to seven days.
#ISRAEL: The government is offering a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose to people over 60 and healthcare workers.
#POLAND: The EU launched a legal action against Poland over a recent decision by the country’s top court that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the EU in areas where they conflict.
#SOUTH AFRICA: A noticeable drop in Covid cases in recent days may signal that South Africa’s dramatic Omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts said.
PARTING SHOT
Scientists today announced the discovery of an exquisitely preserved dinosaur embryo from at least 66 million years ago that was preparing to hatch from its egg just like a chicken.
