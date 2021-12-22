#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 22 December 2021
Northern Ireland nightclubs to close from 26 December as daily Covid cases reach new high

Some 3,231 new cases of Covid-19 were notified in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, up from 2,096 on Tuesday.

By Press Association Wednesday 22 Dec 2021, 5:14 PM
33 minutes ago 4,984 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5638851
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

STORMONT MINISTERS HAVE agreed that nightclubs in Northern Ireland will close from 8pm on 26 December as part of a series of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The PA news agency understands the move was agreed at a virtual meeting of the powersharing Executive this evening.

Ministers are later set to announce the series of measures.

Some 3,231 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the region today, a jump from 2,096 cases recorded on Tuesday.

It is the highest increase reported in Northern Ireland for a 24-hour period since Covid reporting began in April 2020.

The figures come amid stark warnings of soaring infection rates when the Omicron variant takes hold in the region. The death of three patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were also notified by the Department of Health today.

This morning, there were 261 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 34 were in intensive care.

PA understands that other measures agreed by the Executive include:

  • Sporting events can continue with no limits on capacities but this will be reviewed on December 30. Guidance will be issued to those travelling to and from games, including not to car share.
  • Work from home message to be bolstered and legislation introduced to require social distancing in workplace. Employers encouraged to have lateral flow testing procedures for staff coming to work.
  • People will be urged to limit contacts in domestic settings to three households by way of guidance.
  • People will need to remain seated in hospitality settings with limits on the numbers seated at tables.
  • The majority of the steps agreed on Wednesday will come into operation on 26 December.

Ministers are due to meet again on 30 December to review the steps.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions.

Johsnon has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before 25 December, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.

With the situation constantly being reviewed, Health Secretary Sajid Javid advised everyone to “remain cautious” while his ministerial colleague Gillian Keegan warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans.

A further 106,122 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded in the UK as of 9am today, the government there said, the first time daily reported cases have risen above 100,000.

The UK government said a further 140 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19. Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 173,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced new measures to be introduced from 6am on 26 December and claimed Johnson and his Cabinet are “paralysed by their internal divisions”.

The new measures include: two-metre social distancing in all premises open to the public and workplaces, where reasonable; the rule of six applying to gatherings in regulated premises, such as hospitality, cinemas and theatres; table service in licensed premises; face coverings in hospitality settings at all times apart from when seated; and a maximum number of 30 people at an indoor event and 50 outdoors.

There will be an exception for team sports, where up to 50 spectators will be able to gather in addition to those taking part.

