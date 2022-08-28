Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 28 August 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round up of what made the news today.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 28 Aug 2022, 7:55 PM
Sunday 28 Aug 2022, 7:55 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5851751

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

NO FEE NTA PLEASE OFFER ME A SEAT JB1 Ciara Nolan with Dominic Hannigan, Public Transport Regulation, NTA and Emily Larkin, Founder and Director of Invisible Disability Ireland at the launch of the Please Offer Me a Seat” Badge and Card for people with invisible disabilities today. Source: JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY

IRELAND

  • Family carers called for urgent action from government to restore funding for ceiling hoists in the homes of older people and people with disabilities.
  • Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen said those responsible for the energy crisis should be held accountable. 
  • A 94-year-old man who drowned yesterday when the boat he was in sank in waters off Carrickfergus was named as Jim Allen.
  • More than 760 incidents involving anti-social behaviour occurred on the country’s rail network during the first six months of this year, new figures revealed.
  • A man is in hospital after he was assaulted at a residence in Kildare in the early hours of this morning.
  • A Garda was recovering after he was carried on a car for a distance before falling in Co Kildare.
  • A man was brought to hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a house in north Dublin in the early hours of the morning. 
  • A man was charged in relation to an incident in which two men were seriously injured after a car mounted the footpath and hit them late last night. 
  • Transport for Ireland launched a new badge and card for people with hidden disabilities to use when on public transport.

INTERNATIONAL 

pakistan-rajanpur-flood Pakistani soldiers distribute relief packages to flood-affected people in Rajanpur district of Pakistan's Punjab province. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#USA: Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded in central Indianapolis.

#TAIWAN STRAIT: Two US warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei earlier this month. 

#PAKISTAN: It was announced that there have been more than 1,000 deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan since mid-June.

 PARTING SHOT

Really think you’re having a bad day? Check out this video and then think again.

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

