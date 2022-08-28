Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

Ciara Nolan with Dominic Hannigan, Public Transport Regulation, NTA and Emily Larkin, Founder and Director of Invisible Disability Ireland at the launch of the Please Offer Me a Seat” Badge and Card for people with invisible disabilities today. Source: JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY

IRELAND

Family carers called for urgent action from government to restore funding for ceiling hoists in the homes of older people and people with disabilities.

called for urgent action from government to restore funding for ceiling hoists in the homes of older people and people with disabilities. Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen said those responsible for the energy crisis should be held accountable.

said those responsible for the energy crisis should be held accountable. A 94-year-old man who drowned yesterday when the boat he was in sank in waters off Carrickfergus was named as Jim Allen .

. More than 760 incidents involving anti-social behaviour occurred on the country’s rail network during the first six months of this year, new figures revealed.

during the first six months of this year, new figures revealed. A man is in hospital after he was assaulted at a residence in Kildare in the early hours of this morning.

in the early hours of this morning. A Garda was recovering after he was carried on a car for a distance before falling in Co Kildare.

was recovering after he was carried on a car for a distance before falling in Co Kildare. A man was brought to hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a house in north Dublin in the early hours of the morning.

in the early hours of the morning. A man was charged in relation to an incident in which two men were seriously injured after a car mounted the footpath and hit them late last night.

mounted the footpath and hit them late last night. Transport for Ireland launched a new badge and card for people with hidden disabilities to use when on public transport.

INTERNATIONAL

Pakistani soldiers distribute relief packages to flood-affected people in Rajanpur district of Pakistan's Punjab province. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#USA: Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded in central Indianapolis.

#TAIWAN STRAIT: Two US warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei earlier this month.

#PAKISTAN: It was announced that there have been more than 1,000 deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan since mid-June.

PARTING SHOT

Really think you’re having a bad day? Check out this video and then think again.

Terrifying moment father and son get stuck on a zipline over alligator-infested water. pic.twitter.com/ALjCTfgXo1 — Storyful (@Storyful) August 28, 2022