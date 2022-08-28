Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#USA: Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded in central Indianapolis.
#TAIWAN STRAIT: Two US warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei earlier this month.
#PAKISTAN: It was announced that there have been more than 1,000 deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan since mid-June.
Really think you’re having a bad day? Check out this video and then think again.
Terrifying moment father and son get stuck on a zipline over alligator-infested water. pic.twitter.com/ALjCTfgXo1— Storyful (@Storyful) August 28, 2022
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS