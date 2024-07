NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ireland's Daniel Wiffen celebrates his gold medal finish in the 800m Freestyle Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Regan SMith of the USA competing in the women's 110m backstroke in Paris. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#ENGLAND: Three young girls who were killed in a deadly knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in the UK were named by police, as families paid tribute to their “little girl” and “princess”.

Advertisement

#USA: Donald Trump said he will “probably” debate US Vice President Kamala Harris, but said he “can also make a case for not doing it”.

PARTING SHOT

IT’S BARBECUE SEASON. Cue men around the country donning an apron and tongs and making for the back garden for their annual pilgrimage to their primal selves.

There is something elemental in barbecuing that men find expressive of their identity and their function within the nuclear family. But why is this the case, and is it time for the barbecue to be democratised?

In today’s Voices article, Simon Tierney explores why barbecues are portrayed as a male-only activity.