NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the public enjoy the sunshine at the Forty Foot in Dublin today. Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Noel Hendrick of Ireland competes in the men's kayak single finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#SOUTHPORT: A 17-year-old boy appeared in court charged with the murder of three girls who were stabbed at a holiday club in Southport.

#OLYMPICS: Gymnast Simone Biles confirmed she is the greatest of all time with yet another gold medal in Paris.

#UK: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a new policing strategy following far-right riots this week.

#ISRAEL: Nine Israeli soldiers were questioned today after they were accused of sexually abusing Palestinian prisoners at a detention camp.

#PALESTINE: Israel said it had killed Hamas’ military commander on Gaza.

PARTING SHOT

Algeria's Imane Khelif (in red) and Italy's Angela Carini (in blue) today. Alamy / Abaca Press Alamy / Abaca Press / Abaca Press

TWO BOXERS WHO were deemed ineligible to box at the World Boxing Championships last year are competing at the Paris Olympic Games.

Both also competed at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago but their inclusion in the 2024 Games has caused a degree of controversy given they were both disqualified from the 2023 World Boxing Championships.

However, there has been considerable misinformation online claiming that the two boxers, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting, are transgender.

Read our explainer here.