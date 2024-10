NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Brent Pope launches St Patrick's Mental Health Services' ahead of World Mental Health Day as part of the 'Elephant in the Room initiative'. Ellie the Elephant was painted by Sinead Smyth who titled her artwork 'anything but me'. Marc O'Sullivan Marc O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

Members of the Florida Army National Guard walk past a destroyed home that was only recently washed down the block by Hurricane Helene, as they check for any remaining residents ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MILTON:Florida residents were urged to evacuate as a deadly hurricane neared their homes, with Jope Biden calling it a “matter of life and death”.

#MIDDLE EAST: Hezbollah said its fighters repelled two Israeli army attempted incursions into southern Lebanon, as Israel intensified its ground invasion of its northern neighbour.

#TOP TORY: Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch will go head-to-head in the final heat of the Conservative Party leadership contest in the UK, after James Cleverly was knocked out in the latest round of voting.

#TWEET A former adviser to the Trump administration said Israel should “drop napalm” over Irish peacekeeping troops in Lebanon, before deleting the post.

PARTING SHOT

The first building on Trinity’s campus to be named after a woman will be the Eavan Boland Library – but it came about in unexpected circumstances.

That’s because it has ‘denamed’ the library which was previously named after George Berkley, an Anglo-Irish Bishop, scholar and philosopher who lived in the 1700s, owing to Berkley’s ownership of slaves and connections to the slave trade.

TCD renamed its central library after the celebrated poet Boland following a wide ranging consultation resulting in more than 800 submissions.

You can read more here.