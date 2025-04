NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Claire Collins was killed by her husband Joe in their family home in November 2023. An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána

A six-year-old girl who was cycling her bike died this afternoon in a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle in Galway.

this afternoon in a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle in Galway. This week, a jury returned an open verdict into the death of Claire Collins, who was found smothered to death with a pillow in her home, and a verdict of suicide into the death of her husband, Joe Collins. Our reporter Niall O’Connor examines the silence that has surrounded Claire’s murder.

who was found smothered to death with a pillow in her home, and a verdict of suicide into the death of her husband, Joe Collins. Our reporter Niall O’Connor examines the silence that has surrounded Claire’s murder. Former Minister for Trade Simon Coveney has said the government should be willing to put supports in place for businesses impacted by Trump’s tariffs .

. Minister for Children Norma Foley has urged parents to implement a ban on smartphones in their children’s bedrooms.

in their children’s bedrooms. Legendary former Kerry footballer and manager Mick O’Dwyer was remembered as “the king of the Kingdom” during his funeral in Waterville, Co Kerry this morning.

was remembered as “the king of the Kingdom” during his funeral in Waterville, Co Kerry this morning. A teenage driver has been arrested by police in Northern Ireland this morning after a passenger in his car died in a collision in Co Down.

in a collision in Co Down. Further doubt has been cast over the timeline for the publication of the long-delayed report into the ‘Grace’ case.

Have you noticed a new AI chatbot in your WhatsApp? Here’s what you need to know about it.

INTERNATIONAL

'Freedom not fascism': A placard from today's anti-Trump rally in London, UK. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: A video recovered from the phone of an aid worker killed in Gaza by the IDF alongside 15 others shows their final moments and contradicts Israel’s account of events.

#TARIFFS: Global markets have nose-dived as Trump’s 10% ‘baseline’ tariff came into effect today. Meanwhile, Trump adviser Elon Musk has said he wants to see free trade between the US and Europe.

Advertisement

#UKRAINE: A Russian ballistic missile strike on Friday evening hit a residential area in Zelensky’s home town of Kryvyi Rig in central Ukraine, killing 18, including nine children.

#EARTHQUAKE: Search teams have pulled more bodies from the ruins of buildings a week after a massive earthquake rocked Myanmar, killing more than 3,300 people.

#HANDS OFF: Thousands of people in the US, and across the globe, took to the streets today in demonstrations against Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

#HIT THE BRAKES: UK luxury car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has said that it will “pause” shipments to the United States this month as it addressed “the new trading terms” created by Trump’s tariffs.

PARTING SHOT

Leinster supporters in fancy dress green jackets and hats at Croke Park today for the Champions Cup Rugby, Leinster versus Harlequins match. Alamy Alamy

Today saw the biggest ever Champions Cup defeat for Harlequins against Leinster in Croke Park, with the boys in green beating them 62-0.

The win puts Leinster into the quarter-final next Friday.