Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 4 June, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 4 Jun 2020, 8:56 PM
1 hour ago 3,470 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5115253

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

229NO FEE Cabinet Meeting Minister Richard Bruton arrives by bike to Dublin Castle for a meeting of the Cabinet. Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials have confirmed that a further five people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, and there have been 38 new cases. 
  • High street stores will be able to open their doors to customers on Monday, under National Public Health Emergency Team guidance. 
  • There has been a slight, “potential” increase in the Covid-19 reproductive rate, according to the Health Minister Simon Harris.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil today that the pandemic unemployment payment will be extended “for months, not weeks”, but that those who worked part-time prior to the crisis will see the amount they receive cut.
  • Varadkar also said that we have witnessed “the absence of moral leadership or words of understanding, comfort or healing from whence they should have come” in the United States in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. 
  • Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters are facing a significant legal bill after the High Court ruled they must pay the costs of their failed attempt to challenge laws brought in due to Covid-19.
  • Four out of the five men arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into money laundering in Dublin remain in garda custody, while the fifth man has been charged with obstruction. 
  • Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said that house parties are being “organised with abandon” during the pandemic. 

INTERNATIONAL

black-lives-matter-protests People gather during a Black Lives Matter protest rally at Eastville Park in Bristol in memory of George Floyd. Source: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

#MASK: Wearing face coverings will be mandatory on public transport in England from 15 June. 

#PROTEST: Hong Kong’s legislature has voted for a Beijing-backed law banning insults to China’s national anthem.

#GERMANY: German authorities have said that they believe British three-year-old Madeleine McCann is dead and police are treating her disappearance as a murder investigation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT 

Source: Tom Jones - Topic/YouTube

Tom Jones is 80 on Sunday. To mark that significant birthday, The Guardian has ranked his 20 greatest songs. 

If you only know It’s Not Unusual, go back and discover his hits. 

