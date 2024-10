NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sibu Junior, a baby orangutan born in Dublin, was been rehomed in Dorset today. Dublin Zoo Dublin Zoo

INTERNATIONAL

Israel launched a number of targeted air strikes, killing dozens, in both Gaza and in Lebanon today. Alamy Alamy

#LEBANON: Israeli troops fired at peacekeepers in Lebanon again this week, UNIFIL said

#GAZA: Israeli air strikes in northern Gaza killed 12 people waiting to receive aid

#UKRAINE: Zelenskyy claimed North Korean troops could reach Ukrainian front line by Sunday

Advertisement

#UNITED STATES: Menendez brothers at centre of Netflix series will be resentenced over murdering parents in 1989

#HASBAYYA: Israel killed three journalists in ‘deliberately targeted’ strike in south Lebanon

PARTING SHOT

Megan Roantree Megan Roantree

Down Syndrome Ireland is looking for a budding artist to design their socks for World Down Syndrome Day.

Every year on 21 March people wear odd or colourful socks to mark World Down Syndrome Day today for the reason that they look a bit like chromosomes, and people with Down syndrome have an extra chromosome (making 47 altogether).

Lots of Socks is an annual campaign and this year, the organisation is inviting children to design their own pair for a chance to have them produced and distributed as part of the campaign.

All you have to do is download the template from this link and submit their designs via email only to laurenmccarthy@downsyndrome.ie by 15 November 2024.

On each design, the child’s age, name and class should be included on the entry. Best of luck!