Here's What Happened Today: Friday

TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today's news.
IRELAND
- Tánaiste Simon Coveney has warned that “time is running out” to reach a Brexit deal meeting with chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.
- A mixed-race couple who were the subject of online abuse after appearing in a supermarket ad campaign have said they are considering leaving Ireland.
- An Irish man in his twenties has drowned following a freak swimming accident in northern Spain.
- A woman is in a critical condition in hospital this evening after being rescued from a river in Co Clare.
- The number of fraud offences, drug offences and sexual offences recorded by An Garda Síochána have all increased, according to the most recent figures.
- Trump Doonbeg received €113,000 from gardaí for food and accomodation during this year’s presidential visit.
- The High Court ruled that a woman weighing 28-29 kg and refusing to eat may be fed through nasal tube by the HSE to keep her alive.
- Large crowds gathered to attend the funeral in Dublin of Joseph Tuohy who died alone in London.
- The Criminal Assets Bureau carried out a number of raids on properties associated with west Dublin criminals.
- The public is being asked to express an interest in 500 new homes set to be built by South Dublin County Council.
- Gardaí have been questioning 38 people suspected of purchasing sexual services last week.
- Ireland’s Curlew population is ‘on brink of extinction’ conservationists have warned.
WORLD
#WHITE HOUSE: The whistleblower whose complaint has led to the commencement of impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump is a CIA officer who was seconded to the White House.
#RIYADH: Irish citizens are among those from 49 nations who can now get a tourist visa for Saudi Arabia, with the nation easing the dress code for foreign women to help encourage new visitors.
#NIGERIA: Police in northern Nigerian have rescued more than 300 male students being held at an Islamic school where many had been tortured and sexually abused.
PARTING SHOT
RTÉ News reports on a community in west Kerry that’s being plagued by rabbits who are burrowing into graves in a local graveyard.
