Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Squirrels play around a sculpture in the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

Britain's Prince Harry walks through a minefield in Angola to see the work of a landmine clearance charity. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#WHITE HOUSE: The whistleblower whose complaint has led to the commencement of impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump is a CIA officer who was seconded to the White House.

#RIYADH: Irish citizens are among those from 49 nations who can now get a tourist visa for Saudi Arabia, with the nation easing the dress code for foreign women to help encourage new visitors.

#NIGERIA: Police in northern Nigerian have rescued more than 300 male students being held at an Islamic school where many had been tortured and sexually abused.

PARTING SHOT

A community in west Kerry says a plague of rabbits in the local graveyard is causing distress among relatives of those buried there. @Buailtin

RTÉ News reports on a community in west Kerry that’s being plagued by rabbits who are burrowing into graves in a local graveyard.