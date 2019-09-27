This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 27 September, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Crime reporting increases, Irish man dies in Spain and Trump’s whistleblower problems.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 27 Sep 2019, 9:16 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

wildlife 374_90581302 Squirrels play around a sculpture in the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

royal-visit-to-africa-day-five Britain's Prince Harry walks through a minefield in Angola to see the work of a landmine clearance charity. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#WHITE HOUSE: The whistleblower whose complaint has led to the commencement of impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump is a CIA officer who was seconded to the White House.

#RIYADH: Irish citizens are among those from 49 nations who can now get a tourist visa for Saudi Arabia, with the nation easing the dress code for foreign women to help encourage new visitors.

#NIGERIA: Police in northern Nigerian have rescued more than 300 male students being held at an Islamic school where many had been tortured and sexually abused.

PARTING SHOT

RTÉ News reports on a community in west Kerry that’s being plagued by rabbits who are burrowing into graves in a local graveyard.

