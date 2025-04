NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Katie Neiland enyoing the new Marina Promenade as Cork City Council had the official opening the of it today by Taoiseach Micheál Martin

INTERNATIONAL

Russell Brand pictured in September 2023. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#CHARGED: Actor and comedian Russell Brand was charged with rape, UK police said.

#GAZA: The Israeli Army announced it had launched a new ground offensive east of Gaza City to expand the security zone it has established inside the Palestinian territory.

#UKRAINE: A Russian ballistic missile strike on Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s home city killed 12 people today, including three children, authorities said.

#TARIFFS: The Chinese Government said it will slap 34% tariffs on all imports of US goods from 10 April.

#TIKTOK: Trump signs executive order to keep TikTok running in the US for another 75 days.

#INDIA: Police in India said they had arrested a US tourist who sneaked onto a highly restricted island to a tribe untouched by the modern world.

Advertisement

PARTING SHOT

The first look at Liam Neeson in the upcoming reboot of the Naked Gun franchise has been released.

The Irish actor with a very particular set of skills (namely, playing in action thrillers such as Taken and The Commuter in recent decades) is set to show off a new comedy skill in his latest film.

The movie will see Neeson play Frank Drebin Jr, the son of Leslie Nielsen’s hapless detective from the original police spoof comedies.

The teaser trailer shows the Ballymena actor taking down some bad guys with a sharpened lollipop while in disguise, before addressing a photograph of Drebin Snr.

Take a look below: