IRELAND

It's that time of year again TedFest, the annual Fr Ted fan convention on the island of Inishmore gets underway off the coast of Co Galway. Gareth Chaney Gareth Chaney

INTERNATIONAL

The aftermath of a Russian rocket attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine. AP AP

#WAR IN UKRAINE: Donald Trump threatened to implement new “large scale” sanctions on Moscow following a major Russian missile and drone attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the early hours of this morning.

#EUROPE’S FUTURE: Poland prime minister Donald Tusk announced that his country must pursue nuclear weapons for protection.

#EXECUTIONS:The US are to carry out first firing squad execution since 2010.

#EUROSTAR: It suspended its services between London and Paris after the discovery of an unexploded World War Two bomb near tracks in the French capital.

PARTING SHOT

With International Women’s Day taking place tomorrow, the Central Statistics Office released some eye-opening statistics about women in the jobs market.

It found that the number of women working has more than doubled since 1998 – while those reporting their role as “engaged in home duties” has decreased by 60% in since 2010.