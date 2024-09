NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins greets Fintan McCarthy today at Áras an Uachtaráin David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

INTERNATIONAL

Justin Timberlake, center, walks into court today for a hearing in Sag Harbor, New York Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#VIETNAM: 233 people have died in the aftermath of a disastrous typhoon in Vietnam.

#UKRAINE: Keir Starmer and Joe Biden today discussed whether to let Kyiv use long-range missiles against Russia, in what is likely their last meeting before an election that could upend US policy on Ukraine.

#SAG HARBOUR: Justin Timberlake pleaded guilty to impaired driving, resolving the criminal case stemming from his June arrest in New York’s Hamptons on a drunken driving charge.

#STRIKE: Thousands of Boeing factory workers in the United States yesterday voted to strike, spurning a contract that the embattled aviation giant characterised as a boon for manufacturing staff given the company’s stressed financial condition.

#FATBIKES: Dutch transport authorities seized thousands of illegal electric “fatbikes” imported from China, as the bicycle-loving country grapples with a new craze that has even prompted heated debate in parliament.

#BANKSY: Two men were charged with burglary after a Banksy painting was stolen from a London gallery on Sunday.

PARTING SHOT

The Derry Girls mural in 2019. Alamy Alamy

It’s a plot twist that Derry City Council doesn’t find very funny, and neither do some locals.

The main cast of the iconic sitcom Derry Girls were immortalised with their very own mural on a gable end on the city’s Orchard Street in 2019 – but now the pub on which the striking street art is painted has erected an awning that partly covers Erin, Michelle and the rest of the Derry Girls gang.

However, Derry City and Strabane District Council has informed the public that it’s on the case.

“Scunnered is not the word for it,” said one local.

Read more about the mural