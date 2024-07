NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The National Youth Orchestra of Ireland's 16-year-old Niamh O'Byrne (centre) performs at the orchestra's NYOI Summer Proms at the University Concert Hall, Limerick. Mark Stedman Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL

Lebanese photojournalist Christina Assi carries the Olympic torch, to honor journalists wounded and killed in the field, in Vincennes, near Paris. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#USA: US President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for the Democratic nomination and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

#UKRAINE: Russia said it had taken two villages on the front line in eastern Ukraine.

#TRUMP: The Secret Service was under more pressure after disclosing it denied a Trump campaign request for extra security.

#PALESTINE: The Israeli military said it would begin vaccinating soldiers who have fought in Gaza against polio after the virus was found in sewage samples.

#YEMEN: The Houthis in Yemen vowed a “huge” response to an Israeli airstrike on the port of Hodeidah that killed six people yesterday.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

