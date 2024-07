GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in Gorey, Co Wexford this afternoon.

The body of a man in his 40s was discovered shortly before midday at a residence in the Clonattin area, a Garda spokesperson said.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The scene remains preserved for technical examination.

