Saturday 11 November 2023
Eamonn Farrell Alaa Avgoub and Adham Shnaino rom Palestine gather for a pro Palestinian rally in Dublin.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
1.2k
0
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

011Palestine Rally_90692812 Eamonn Farrell Alaa Avgoub and Adham Shnaino rom Palestine gather for a pro Palestinian rally in Dublin. Eamonn Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

rafah-gaza-11th-nov-2023-11-november-2023-palestinian-territories-rafah-emergency-responders-and-volunteers-search-the-destroyed-house-of-the-al-ghouti-family-for-the-injured-and-dead-people-fol Alamy Stock Photo Emergency responders and volunteers search the destroyed house of the Al-Ghouti family for the injured and dead people following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah. Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA Twenty of Gaza’s 36 hospitals were “no longer functioning”, the UN’s humanitarian agency said as Israel continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

#VATTICAN Pope Francis dismissed US bishop Joseph Strickland, a prominent conservative who has repeatedly criticised his papacy, following concerns over his leadership and governance.

#LONDON Counter-protestors clashed with police in London ahead of a pro-Palestine demonstration on Armistice Day which is expected to be one of the largest political marches in UK history.

#KYIV A missile targeted Kyiv today, ending nearly two months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital, while frontline regions fended off waves of drone attacks overnight.

#WASHINGTON Donald Trump pushed for his US federal election interference trial in Washington to be televised, joining media outlets that say the American public should be able to watch the historic case unfold.

PARTING SHOT

021NUJ members mourn slain journalists_90692824 Eamonn Farrell Norma Prenderville speaking at the event today. Eamonn Farrell

Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) from across Ireland gathered at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin this afternoon for a vigil of remembrance for journalists killed in conflict zones across the world.

128 flowers were laid in a symbolic procession, one for each journalist killed in the line of duty over the past two years.

Uilleann piper Noel Pocock played a lament after the names of the most recently murdered journalists, killed in the Israel-Palestine war.

The names of all murdered journalists were held aloft as the litany of names were read out.

David MacRedmond
