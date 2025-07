NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Cara Darmody, after meeting Bernard Gloster CEO HSE in Catherine Street, Limerick Brendan Gleeson Brendan Gleeson

INTERNATIONAL

President Trump inspects cages where people arrested by ICE will be held in Florida Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Over one hundred NGOs operating in Gaza called for immediate action to end the Israeli distribution scheme, including the US-backed controversial aid organisation, and to revert to existing UN-led coordination mechanisms.

#LUCY LETBY: Three people who were part of the senior leadership team at the hospital where killer nurse Lucy Letby worked were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

#USA: Donald Trump visited a newly built detention camp in the Florida Everglades where people arrested in raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be sent.

#UKRAINE A Ukrainian drone struck a Russian industrial plant 1,200km from Ukraine, a local official said, after Kyiv prioritised the weapon’s development and Russia pounded Ukraine with a record number of drones last month.

PARTING SHOT

IS THERE INTELLIGENT life out there? That was the question posed in the 2008 film, ‘The Day The Earth Stood Still’.

Here, an alien has arrived on Earth on a mission to save the planet… from humans. The visitor, called Klaatu, explains the predicament concisely: “This planet is dying. The human race is killing it.

“If the Earth dies, you die. If you (humanity) die, the Earth survives”.

The logic is impeccable.

You can read John Gibbons’ full Voices article here.