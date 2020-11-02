#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 2 November 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Catch up on all that made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 2 Nov 2020, 8:54 PM
20 minutes ago 1,460 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5253005

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

268 The Liberties A woman walks by a mural of the Guinness factory in Dublin's Liberties. Source: RollingNews.ie

 INTERNATIONAL

turkey-earthquake A member of rescue services takes a break during the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey. Source: Emrah Gurel via PA

#USA: The FBI said it is investigating an incident in which supporters of Donald Trump were seen surrounding a Joe Biden campaign bus in Texas.

#UK: Johnny Depp has lost his blockbuster libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article which labelled him a “wife beater”.

#AUSTRIA: Several people have been shot in Vienna following a shooting incident near a synagogue.

PARTING SHOT

 The whale’s tail of a sculpture caught the front carriage of a metro train as it rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails with the driver escaping injuries in Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam, Netherlands. 

Nobody was injured in the incident

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

netherlands-metro-whale Source: Peter Dejong

Comments are closed for legal reasons. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie