Here's What Happened Today: Monday

IRELAND
- Health officials have this evening confirmed 767 new cases of Covid-19 here.
- Gardaí launched an investigation after anti-mask protesters filmed themselves berating members of the public.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he has confidence in Leo Varadkar as Tánaiste and that no laws were broken in his view in relation to the sharing of the IMO agreement with the National Association of General Practitioners.
- Additional safety measures have been put in place at the Midlands Prison after six members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
- A gunman was jailed for life for the murder of Kinahan gang victim Michael Barr.
- A former rugby coach and teacher at a Dublin school has admitted sexually abusing 23 males in the seventies and eighties.
- A man died following a three-vehicle collision in Donegal.
- The trial of four men accused of falsely imprisoning and assaulting Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney may not go ahead in January due to challenges being brought against the Special Criminal Court’s jurisdiction to try the matter.
INTERNATIONAL
#USA: The FBI said it is investigating an incident in which supporters of Donald Trump were seen surrounding a Joe Biden campaign bus in Texas.
#UK: Johnny Depp has lost his blockbuster libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article which labelled him a “wife beater”.
#AUSTRIA: Several people have been shot in Vienna following a shooting incident near a synagogue.
PARTING SHOT
The whale’s tail of a sculpture caught the front carriage of a metro train as it rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails with the driver escaping injuries in Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
