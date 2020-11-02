Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A woman walks by a mural of the Guinness factory in Dublin's Liberties. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A member of rescue services takes a break during the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey. Source: Emrah Gurel via PA

#USA: The FBI said it is investigating an incident in which supporters of Donald Trump were seen surrounding a Joe Biden campaign bus in Texas.

#UK: Johnny Depp has lost his blockbuster libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article which labelled him a “wife beater”.

#AUSTRIA: Several people have been shot in Vienna following a shooting incident near a synagogue.

PARTING SHOT

The whale’s tail of a sculpture caught the front carriage of a metro train as it rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails with the driver escaping injuries in Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: Peter Dejong

Comments are closed for legal reasons.