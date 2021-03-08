Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- No new deaths were reported today but 437 new cases were confirmed.
- The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) withdrew the authority of firm Davy to act as the primary dealer in Irish government bonds with immediate effect.
- Minister Simon Harris has said Ireland will continue “to look everywhere and anywhere” to ramp up the Covid-19 vaccine supply, and the government should consider asking the UK for spare vaccine doses.
- 2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott, who has not been on air in approximately three weeks, will not be returning to the station, RTÉ confirmed today.
- Micheál Martin said the government is committed to facilitating Justice Minister Helen McEntee taking maternity leave “and to not have to resign“.
- A man was jailed for mugging tourists near the Guinness Storehouse has been jailed.
- A man died after a crash in Roscommon this morning.
INTERNATIONAL
#USA: Oprah Winfrey has said that Prince Harry told her it was not the Queen or Prince Philip who made the racist comment about how dark the skin of his son with Meghan Markle would be.
#GREECE: Greece today mourned a 37-day-old baby, the youngest among the country’s nearly 6,800 Covid-19 victims.
#IRAQ: Pope Francis concluded the first-ever papal trip to Iraq, which went off without a hitch despite security worries and a second wave of coronavirus cases in the country.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
Ash and small lava stones rained down on eight villages on Mount Etna’s slopes in Sicily while lava flowed from the south-east crater slowly down an uninhabited side.
This is 10th blast from Etna since February 16.
COMMENTS