Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 8 Mar 2021, 8:52 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

8378 Womens Day Adrian Burke from Galway and Kelly Liang from Xian China in St Stephens Green Dublin after getting married. Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

 INTERNATIONAL

pope-francis-leaves-iraq Iraq's President Barham Saleh and his wife Sarbagh Saleh escort Pope Francis to his plane during his departure ceremony at Baghdad International Airport. Source: ABACA

#USA: Oprah Winfrey has said that Prince Harry told her it was not the Queen or Prince Philip who made the racist comment about how dark the skin of his son with Meghan Markle would be.

#GREECE: Greece today mourned a 37-day-old baby, the youngest among the country’s nearly 6,800 Covid-19 victims.

#IRAQ: Pope Francis concluded the first-ever papal trip to Iraq, which went off without a hitch despite security worries and a second wave of coronavirus cases in the country.

PARTING SHOT

Ash and small lava stones rained down on eight villages on Mount Etna’s slopes in Sicily while lava flowed from the south-east crater slowly down an uninhabited side.

This is 10th blast from Etna since February 16.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

