Monday 8 May 2023
ANDREW KRAVCHENKO/AP Five people were injured by falling drone debris in the Ukrainian capital.
# The Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
50 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

396Anti Racism Posters Sasko Lazarov An anti racism poster of Phil Lynott hangs from the Unite trade union building on Abbey Street, Dublin. Sasko Lazarov

  • A prison officer has been stabbed in the face during an attempted escape of an inmate in Dublin earlier today. 
  • Dublin City Council has announced that private cars will be banned from College Green  in three weeks time.
  • A man has been released from custody after he was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman’s body in Sligo earlier this week.
  • Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, who was acquitted last month by the Special Criminal Court of the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel and walked from court a free man, is seeking his legal costs from the State.
  • The GAA has responded to complaints regarding the coverage of championship matches streaming on GAAGO, saying that showing every game on RTÉ is “not realistic”.
  • A care home for disabled children in Co Monaghan has been criticised in a Hiqa report after it was found that two residents were unable to come downstairs for over three weeks when the centre’s lift broke down.
  • A violent criminal who brutally hacked an elderly man to death with an axe in the victim’s sheltered accommodation has been sentenced to life in prison.
  • The director of University Hospital Galway’s cancer network has said that resources are required to address medical inequality in the West and North-West of the country, which suffers from the highest incidence and mortality rates from cancer.

INTERNATIONAL

UKR ANDREW KRAVCHENKO / AP Five people were injured by falling drone debris in the Ukrainian capital. ANDREW KRAVCHENKO / AP / AP

#TRUMP A lawyer for Donald Trump’s rape accuser urged a New York jury to find the ex-president liable for damages in closing arguments in a US civil trial today.

#SUDAN Airstrikes shook Sudan’s capital again today while the latest truce talks have yielded no progress, with a Saudi diplomat saying both sides consider themselves “capable of winning the battle”.

#UKRAINE Air defenses shot down 35 Iranian-made drones over Kyiv in Russia’s latest night-time assault, as attacks across Ukraine by the Kremlin’s forces killed three civilians, officials have said.

#PROTEST Laws giving police greater powers to detain protesters must be repealed, an anti-monarchy campaigner has demanded after his arrest alongside other demonstrators at the coronation of the UK’s King Charles.

 

PARTING SHOT

dresden-germany-08th-may-2023-the-historic-old-town-backdrop-on-the-elbe-with-the-frauenkirche-l-r-the-standehaus-the-hofkirche-the-city-hall-the-hausmannsturm-and-the-kreuzkirche-are-illumi Alamy Stock Photo Dresden, Germany Alamy Stock Photo

The historic Old Town of Dresden, Germany, is illuminated again after the lighting of public buildings has been re-allowed after it was banned due to energy concerns.

The Elbe river with (L-R) the Ständehaus, the Hofkirche, the City Hall, the Hausmannsturm and the Kreuzkirche are illuminated again in the evening, with the exception of the Frauenkirche on the left, a Lutheran church.

During Germany’s energy crisis from last autumn until this spring, the lighting of the public buildings was switched off.

Author
Jamie McCarron
