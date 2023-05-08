Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sasko Lazarov An anti racism poster of Phil Lynott hangs from the Unite trade union building on Abbey Street, Dublin. Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

ANDREW KRAVCHENKO / AP Five people were injured by falling drone debris in the Ukrainian capital. ANDREW KRAVCHENKO / AP / AP

#TRUMP A lawyer for Donald Trump’s rape accuser urged a New York jury to find the ex-president liable for damages in closing arguments in a US civil trial today.

#SUDAN Airstrikes shook Sudan’s capital again today while the latest truce talks have yielded no progress, with a Saudi diplomat saying both sides consider themselves “capable of winning the battle”.

#UKRAINE Air defenses shot down 35 Iranian-made drones over Kyiv in Russia’s latest night-time assault, as attacks across Ukraine by the Kremlin’s forces killed three civilians, officials have said.

#PROTEST Laws giving police greater powers to detain protesters must be repealed, an anti-monarchy campaigner has demanded after his arrest alongside other demonstrators at the coronation of the UK’s King Charles.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Dresden, Germany Alamy Stock Photo

The historic Old Town of Dresden, Germany, is illuminated again after the lighting of public buildings has been re-allowed after it was banned due to energy concerns.

The Elbe river with (L-R) the Ständehaus, the Hofkirche, the City Hall, the Hausmannsturm and the Kreuzkirche are illuminated again in the evening, with the exception of the Frauenkirche on the left, a Lutheran church.

During Germany’s energy crisis from last autumn until this spring, the lighting of the public buildings was switched off.