Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Pictured is a Garda on patrol on O'Connell Bridge in Dublin City as people call for a more visible Garda presence on the streets. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

WORLD

ARGYRIS MANTIKOS / EUROKINISSI/AP A cloud of smoke from a forest fire at Rhodes. ARGYRIS MANTIKOS / EUROKINISSI/AP / EUROKINISSI/AP

#RECORD: Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal submitted a world record €300 million bid for Paris St Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappé.

Advertisement

#ISRAEL: Lawmakers approved a key clause of a controversial judicial reform plan that aims to curb the powers of the Supreme Court in striking down government decisions.

#SWEDEN: Climate activist Greta Thunberg was fined for disobeying police at a rally last month.

PARTING SHOT

The Good Bike Project started with a sudden request: a Ukrainian woman needed two bikes to help her children get to school.

After witnessing the positive effect it had on the family, Paul McQuaid decided he wanted to do more for Ukrainians living in Ireland. The project started in May 2022 and now has given out 2,000 refurbished bikes to Ukrainian refugees.

Mia Douglas has the full story.