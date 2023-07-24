Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 24 July 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Leah Farrell Pictured is a Garda on patrol on O'Connell Bridge in Dublin City as people call for a more visible Garda presence on the streets.
# News Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
2.3k
0
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

Gardai in Dublin-6 Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Pictured is a Garda on patrol on O'Connell Bridge in Dublin City as people call for a more visible Garda presence on the streets. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  • Local political representatives said they are facing an “increased sense of threat” from far-right activists over recent months as a result of a growth in agitation around anti-immigration protests.
  • Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns accused the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) of “denying reality” in its approach to climate change.
  • Ryanair reported quarterly profits soaring nearly four-fold thanks to demand over Easter and the coronation weekend, but flagged pressures on consumers from surging costs and mortgage rates.
  • A report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) criticised Emergency Department overcrowding at University Hospital Galway.
  • Mona McSharry secured her qualification for the Olympics in Paris after setting an Irish record in the 100m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championship in Fukuoka, Japan.
  • Dundalk FC said they are investigating a “racist comment” alleged to have been made today after their FAI Cup match against Shamrock Rovers. 
  • Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie movie earned €2,098,132 in the Irish box office this weekend, a bumper take greater than any opening weekend this year or last year. 
  • Dublin’s Lord Mayor called for more “high visibility policing” in the capital city in the wake of an attack that left an American tourist hospitalised. 
  • A man was jailed for nine years for killing his 25-year-old friend who he stabbed in the neck after they had rowed over a €100 debt and a stolen scooter.
  • Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre Conroy said she was letting a room in her home out for €35 a night ‘similar to a hotel’ and has disputed claims made by one of her former lodgers.
  • Gardaí said they believe they have identified the person in possession of a large quantity of gold reserves alleged to have been taken from the National Party.
  • A woman was hospitalised following an assault in Temple Bar in Dublin City Centre early this afternoon.
  • A wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes continued to rage, putting people at risk, including hundreds of Irish tourists.

WORLD

river (76) ARGYRIS MANTIKOS / EUROKINISSI/AP A cloud of smoke from a forest fire at Rhodes. ARGYRIS MANTIKOS / EUROKINISSI/AP / EUROKINISSI/AP

#RECORD: Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal submitted a world record €300 million bid for Paris St Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappé.

#ISRAEL: Lawmakers approved a key clause of a controversial judicial reform plan that aims to curb the powers of the Supreme Court in striking down government decisions.

#SWEDEN: Climate activist Greta Thunberg was fined for disobeying police at a rally last month.

PARTING SHOT

The Good Bike Project started with a sudden request: a Ukrainian woman needed two bikes to help her children get to school. 

After witnessing the positive effect it had on the family, Paul McQuaid decided he wanted to do more for Ukrainians living in Ireland. The project started in May 2022 and now has given out 2,000 refurbished bikes to Ukrainian refugees.

Mia Douglas has the full story.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
@cormfitz
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags