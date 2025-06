NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A live demonstration at the Cork Carnival of Science, which took place today. Clare Keogh Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

A protester is arrested in Los Angeles. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LOS ANGELES: The city of LA is on edge after violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces over immigration raids

#GAZA: A group of activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, have docked in Ashdod Port, in south Israel, after troops took control of a Gaza-bound aid boat in the early hours of this morning

#RIP: Frederick Forsyth, the author of The Day of The Jackal, has died at the age of 86

#IT ENDS WITH US: A judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed by actor and director Justin Baldoni against his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively after she sued him for sexual harassment and retaliation

PARTING SHOT

The 2MASS1612 system consisting of a disk made of dust particles University of Galway University of Galway

A University of Galway researcher has led a groundbreaking study that discovered the site of a planet in formation, a finding that could help physicists understand how our solar system was built.

The work was conducted by an international team of researchers from Ireland, the UK, Germany, Australia, USA, Netherlands, Italy, Chile, France and Japan.

It concluded that the new planet is a giant gas planet multiple times the mass of Jupiter.

