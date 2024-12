NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Count staff ar Nemo Rangers today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Joe and Hunter Biden in 2022. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#PARDON: Joe Biden’s pardoning of his son Hunter antagonised both sides of the US political divide, with Republicans crying hypocrisy and Democrats warning it undermines efforts to rein in Donald Trump.

Advertisement

#MASTERCHEF: Gregg Wallace of Masterchef fame apologised for a post on Instagram in which he said that the allegations he was facing for “inappropriate” behaviour had come from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age.”

PARTING SHOT

You may be electioned out at this stage, but with the counting now coming to an end, with only Cavan-Monaghan still to declare, why not take a look at who’s been elected where.

Our live results centre is the go-to place for voters to find out the makeup of the 34th Dáil.

Catch up with how all the counts went with our 2024 General Election results centre here.