Saturday 1 January 2022
Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Day

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Saturday 1 Jan 2022, 7:55 PM
 NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NEW YEARS DAY SWIM 59 K Ryan (13), Ciara Williams (13) and Martha Crossan (13) have a swim on the first day of 2022 off Dollymount Strand. Source: Sam Boal

THE WORLD

2.64553999 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the eulogy at Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. Source: AP

#RIP Archbishop Desmond Tutu was remembered at his funeral for his Nobel Peace Prize-winning role in ending South Africa’s apartheid regime of racial oppression and for championing the rights of LGBTQ people.

#BELGIUM Four people died in a gas explosion that shattered two apartment blocks in northern Belgium on New Year’s Eve.

#UKRAINE A Ukrainian soldier was killed in fighting with pro-Moscow separatists, the country’s army said, as the US again warned Russia against any attacks on the country.

#UK Prince Andrew’s effort to immediately block the progression of a lawsuit by a woman who says he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 – on the grounds that she no longer lives in the US – was rejected by a federal judge.

PARTING SHOT

A baby girl born just a second after midnight was the first to be born in Ireland in 2022.

The little girl, who has yet to be named, was born in the National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street in Dublin just after the stroke of midnight to parents Selina and Nethan Burke.

Another baby, a little boy named Luca, was also born at the hospital to parents Gladis and Nibin at 2.05am. 

The Rotunda also saw the arrival of baby Carter, who was born at 1.37am this morning to proud parents Ciara and Graham.

Jane Moore
