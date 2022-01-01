Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Day

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Public health officials confirmed 23,281 new cases of Covid-19, with 656 people with the virus in hospital, including 85 in ICU.
- Three people died following a two-car collision in Co Meath.
- Met Éireann said yesterday marked the mildest New Year’s Eve on record in Ireland.
- Gardaí issued an appeal for information after a burglary and criminal damage incident occurred at a Masonic Lodge in Dublin yesterday evening.
- A19-year-old motorcyclist died following a single-vehicle collision in Dublin this afternoon.
- An Egyptian vulture was sighted in the South Roscommon area.
- A Real Estate Alliance Average House Price survey found that landlords leaving the market accounted for almost one in four home sales over the past three months.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he is focusing on getting the work done rather than his future role in government at the end of next year.
THE WORLD
#RIP Archbishop Desmond Tutu was remembered at his funeral for his Nobel Peace Prize-winning role in ending South Africa’s apartheid regime of racial oppression and for championing the rights of LGBTQ people.
#BELGIUM Four people died in a gas explosion that shattered two apartment blocks in northern Belgium on New Year’s Eve.
#UKRAINE A Ukrainian soldier was killed in fighting with pro-Moscow separatists, the country’s army said, as the US again warned Russia against any attacks on the country.
#UK Prince Andrew’s effort to immediately block the progression of a lawsuit by a woman who says he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 – on the grounds that she no longer lives in the US – was rejected by a federal judge.
PARTING SHOT
A baby girl born just a second after midnight was the first to be born in Ireland in 2022.
The little girl, who has yet to be named, was born in the National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street in Dublin just after the stroke of midnight to parents Selina and Nethan Burke.
We are delighted to welcome our 1st babies of 2022 to Holles St— The National Maternity Hospital (@_TheNMH) January 1, 2022
Warmest congratulations to Selina & Nethan Burke on the birth of their 1st baby, a little girl, born at one second past midnight & to Gladis & Nibin on the birth of their baby boy, Luca, who was born at 2.05am pic.twitter.com/RZf16O31xb
Another baby, a little boy named Luca, was also born at the hospital to parents Gladis and Nibin at 2.05am.
The Rotunda also saw the arrival of baby Carter, who was born at 1.37am this morning to proud parents Ciara and Graham.
We are delighted to welcome The Rotunda's first baby of 2022. Baby Carter was born at 1.37am this morning to his proud parents, Ciara and Graham.— The Rotunda Hospital (@RotundaHospital) January 1, 2022
All of us here in The Rotunda wish them a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year! pic.twitter.com/OIP8SAnSrb
