Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The artist Maser working on a mural in Cork. Source: Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

#AUSTRALIA: The country reported zero new locally transmitted coronavirus cases today, the country’s health minister announced, sparking celebrations online of the first “national donut” since June.

#LYON: French police released an initial suspect in the shooting of a Greek Orthodox priest and widened their search for the gunman who critically wounded the priest as he closed the door to his official residence at a church in the city of Lyon.

#TRUMP: Donald Trump is mounting one final test of whether his usual massive crowds will translate into votes, as he finishes his re-election campaign with rallies in the battleground states that could decide the race.

PARTING SHOT

It was announced today that Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia. The World Cup winner and Manchester United legend is one of the greats of football – and the news has triggered outpourings of good wishes and support.

It put us in mind of those heady days when the football star togged out for Waterford United – The Guardian has a lovely piece here that details the strange, magical spectacle of Charlton playing in the Irish league.