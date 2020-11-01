Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Pressure is continuing to build on Leo Varadkar, following his acknowledgement that he had provided a government document to a medical organisation through informal channels.
- Health officials have confirmed 552 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Nearly 700 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland earlier today, as well as eight further deaths.
- The return of schools tomorrow is “likely to give rise to additional pressure” on public transport services as capacity remains reduced to 25% due to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, the CEO of the National Transport Authority (NTA) has said.
- The VAT reduction for the tourism and hospitality sector drops today from 13.5% to 9%.
- The government and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) are set to clash next week on international travel advice and the new European traffic light system
- Dublin Fire Brigade received nearly 400 calls on Halloween last night, a 70% increase on last year.
- The supply of affordable housing is “critically low” across the country, a leading homelessness charity has warned.
INTERNATIONAL
#AUSTRALIA: The country reported zero new locally transmitted coronavirus cases today, the country’s health minister announced, sparking celebrations online of the first “national donut” since June.
#LYON: French police released an initial suspect in the shooting of a Greek Orthodox priest and widened their search for the gunman who critically wounded the priest as he closed the door to his official residence at a church in the city of Lyon.
#TRUMP: Donald Trump is mounting one final test of whether his usual massive crowds will translate into votes, as he finishes his re-election campaign with rallies in the battleground states that could decide the race.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
It was announced today that Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia. The World Cup winner and Manchester United legend is one of the greats of football – and the news has triggered outpourings of good wishes and support.
It put us in mind of those heady days when the football star togged out for Waterford United – The Guardian has a lovely piece here that details the strange, magical spectacle of Charlton playing in the Irish league.
COMMENTS