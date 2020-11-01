#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 1 November 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 1 Nov 2020, 7:45 PM
1 hour ago 6,412 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5251670

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

maser-cork-ardu-kino-mural The artist Maser working on a mural in Cork. Source: Clare Keogh

  • Pressure is continuing to build on Leo Varadkar, following his acknowledgement that he had provided a government document to a medical organisation through informal channels. 
  • Health officials have confirmed 552 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Nearly 700 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland earlier today, as well as eight further deaths. 
  • The return of schools tomorrow is “likely to give rise to additional pressure” on public transport services as capacity remains reduced to 25% due to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, the CEO of the National Transport Authority (NTA) has said. 
  • The VAT reduction for the tourism and hospitality sector drops today from 13.5% to 9%. 
  • The government and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) are set to clash next week on international travel advice and the new European traffic light system
  • Dublin Fire Brigade received nearly 400 calls on Halloween last night, a 70% increase on last year.
  • The supply of affordable housing is “critically low” across the country, a leading homelessness charity has warned. 

INTERNATIONAL

halloween-2020 Source: PA Images

#AUSTRALIA: The country reported zero new locally transmitted coronavirus cases today, the country’s health minister announced, sparking celebrations online of the first “national donut” since June.

#LYON:  French police released an initial suspect in the shooting of a Greek Orthodox priest and widened their search for the gunman who critically wounded the priest as he closed the door to his official residence at a church in the city of Lyon.

#TRUMP: Donald Trump is mounting one final test of whether his usual massive crowds will translate into votes, as he finishes his re-election campaign with rallies in the battleground states that could decide the race.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

It was announced today that Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia. The World Cup winner and Manchester United legend is one of the greats of football – and the news has triggered outpourings of good wishes and support. 

It put us in mind of those heady days when the football star togged out for Waterford United – The Guardian has a lovely piece here that details the strange, magical spectacle of Charlton playing in the Irish league. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie