Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Poignant tributes were paid at the funeral of champion boxer Kevin Sheehy.
- Gardaí have launched a murder investigation following the death of a toddler in Cork.
- An Irish family who was facing deportation in Australia because their three-year-old son has cystic fibrosis has been granted residency.
- A man arrested in Dublin in relation to EU-wide cyber fraud investigation has appeared in court.
- Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has said that “the prejudice” in Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s controversial comments would have been clear had he been speaking about rabbis or imams.
- Pro-life campaigners have gathered in Dublin for the movement’s annual rally.
WORLD
#AFTERSHOCKS: Southern California has been hit been hit with a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, the second tremor along the US west coast in just two days.
#THE MED: Iran has demanded that the UK immediately releases an oil tanker it has detained in Gibraltar or else it may be forced to take tit-for-tat action.
#EARLY AND OFTEN: Members of the UK’s Conservative Party have started receiving their postal ballots but concerns have emerged after some people were sent more than one voting paper.
PARTING SHOT
At two months old, seventh-in-line to the British throne Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was baptised today “at an intimate service”.
The first child of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was baptised in Windsor Castle in a private family ceremony that sparked controversy in the UK.
