Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Trans Pride march through Dublin city today attracted thousands of people. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnes.ie

WORLD

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris in New Orleans today. Source: Gerald Herbert/PA Images

#AFTERSHOCKS: Southern California has been hit been hit with a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, the second tremor along the US west coast in just two days.

#THE MED: Iran has demanded that the UK immediately releases an oil tanker it has detained in Gibraltar or else it may be forced to take tit-for-tat action.

#EARLY AND OFTEN: Members of the UK’s Conservative Party have started receiving their postal ballots but concerns have emerged after some people were sent more than one voting paper.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Instagram

At two months old, seventh-in-line to the British throne Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was baptised today “at an intimate service”.

The first child of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was baptised in Windsor Castle in a private family ceremony that sparked controversy in the UK.