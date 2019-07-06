This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Trans Pride march in Dublin, the funeral of Kevin Sheehy in Limerick and a murder investigation in Cork.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 7:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

trans 893_90574974 A Trans Pride march through Dublin city today attracted thousands of people. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnes.ie

WORLD

Election 2020 Kamala Harris Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris in New Orleans today. Source: Gerald Herbert/PA Images

#AFTERSHOCKS: Southern California has been hit been hit with a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, the second tremor along the US west coast in just two days. 

#THE MED: Iran has demanded that the UK immediately releases an oil tanker it has detained in Gibraltar or else it may be forced to take tit-for-tat action.

#EARLY AND OFTEN: Members of the UK’s Conservative Party have started receiving their postal ballots but concerns have emerged after some people were sent more than one voting paper.

PARTING SHOT

PastedImage-75515 Source: Instagram

At two months old, seventh-in-line to the British throne Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was baptised today “at an intimate service”.

The first child of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was baptised in Windsor Castle in a private family ceremony that sparked controversy in the UK.

