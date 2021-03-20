Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Protesters supporting a world wide day of opposition to Covid-19 Lockdowns, head towards the city centre in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

An American girl writes messages on a car window to protest hate crimes committed against Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities. Source: Ringo Chiu

#ENGLAND: A record number of more than 600,000 people received a Covid-19 vaccine dose in a single day.

#JAPAN: Overseas fans will not be able to attend the Tokyo Olympics, it was confirmed today.

#TURKEY: The country sparked both domestic and international outrage by withdrawing from the world’s first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland secured a victory over England in the Six Nations today, coming out on top with a 32-18 result.

CJ Stander played his last game for Ireland – giving us this ‘awww’ gif. If this doesn’t work, click here.