Saturday 20 March 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 20 Mar 2021, 7:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

protest 223 Protesters supporting a world wide day of opposition to Covid-19 Lockdowns, head towards the city centre in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

stop-anti-asian-racism-demonstration-in-los-angeles An American girl writes messages on a car window to protest hate crimes committed against Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities. Source: Ringo Chiu

#ENGLAND: A record number of more than 600,000 people received a Covid-19 vaccine dose in a single day.

#JAPAN: Overseas fans will not be able to attend the Tokyo Olympics, it was confirmed today.

#TURKEY: The country sparked both domestic and international outrage by withdrawing from the world’s first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland secured a victory over England in the Six Nations today, coming out on top with a 32-18 result.

CJ Stander played his last game for Ireland – giving us this ‘awww’ gif. If this doesn’t work, click here

