Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Public health officials confirmed a further nine deaths and 525 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Gardaí arrested 11 people during an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin city centre.
- The rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine is resuming in Ireland today after a precautionary pause during the week.
- Police in the North launched a double murder investigation.
- Simon Harris said changes should be made to the Leaving Certificate and the CAO application form.
- Cocaine and benzodiazepine worth almost €75,000 have been seized after a search in Clondalkin.
WORLD
#ENGLAND: A record number of more than 600,000 people received a Covid-19 vaccine dose in a single day.
#JAPAN: Overseas fans will not be able to attend the Tokyo Olympics, it was confirmed today.
#TURKEY: The country sparked both domestic and international outrage by withdrawing from the world’s first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women.
PARTING SHOT
Ireland secured a victory over England in the Six Nations today, coming out on top with a 32-18 result.
CJ Stander played his last game for Ireland – giving us this ‘awww’ gif. If this doesn’t work, click here.
CJ 💚 pic.twitter.com/ypPv4cgqIP— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 20, 2021
COMMENTS