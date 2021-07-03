Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Megan Fisher, Jess Hession, Sinead Jenkins and Katie Hurley from KIldare enjoy the pilot music festival in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham. Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A road is covered by mud and debris following heavy rain in Atami city Source: Satoru Watanabe/AP via PA Images

#JAPAN: Two bodies have been found after a huge landslide at a resort town in central Japan swept away homes following days of heavy rain, with around 20 people still missing.

#WILDFIRES: Military aircraft is being sent in to help evacuate towns in western Canada following an intense heatwave. About 700 are feared dead and a new national temperature record of 49.6 degrees has been set.

#HURRICANE ELSA: The first hurricane of the Atlantic season is racing towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic where it threatens to unleash flooding and landslides before taking aim at Cuba and Florida.

PARTING SHOT

A rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico has sent flames boiling to the surface of the water as people compare the shocking footage to an ‘Eye of Fire’ or the ‘Gates of Hell’.