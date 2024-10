NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A large protest against the use of Shannon Airport by the US military took place in Clare today The Journal The Journal

WORLD

Then-SNP leader Alex Salmond launching his party's manifesto in Edinburgh in 1997 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#SCOTLAND Tributes were paid to Alex Salmond, former First Minister of Scotland, who died aged 69.

#FLORIDA At least 16 people are dead in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Milton, as rescuers begin to pick through the debris and damage scattered across the Sunshine State.

#WHITE HOUSE The campaign team of US Vice President President Kamala Harris said she plans to release a report on her medical history to show “she possesses the physical and mental resiliency” needed to serve as the next American leader.

PARTING SHOT

Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from professional tennis on Thursday.

Since then, people have been revisiting the highlights of a remarkable career which saw the Spaniard win 22 grand slam titles including 14 French Opens.

With this in mind, please enjoy this compilation of some of his greatest moments.

Vamos Rafa!