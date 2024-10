A ROMAN CATHOLIC diocese in the south-east has been strongly criticised amid heightened concern it’s been “mainstreaming conspiracy theories” in the region.

Observers also believe that the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore has become a “test case” for hardline factions in the Church in Ireland, allowing them to network with and “mainstream” international fringe groups.

The diocese has hosted events run by a number of fringe groups and organisations, including one this week by a controversial podcast team who have been heavily critical of Pope Francis’s teachings and praised far-right figure Tommy Robinson.

A group specialising in examining disinformation has expressed concern that the diocese is becoming a vanguard for attempts by conservative factions to take greater control of the Catholic Church in Ireland.

The Institute of Strategic Dialogue said the Waterford diocese is “unique” among the mainstream religions here for its attempts to “mainstream” fringe groups and beliefs in recent years.

ISD analyst Ciaran O’Connor said the diocese’s involvement – whether in promoting the material or inviting such groups – represents a “growing support for conspiracy theories and misinformation” in Ireland.

“These activities can help to mainstream and spread such perspectives,” O’Connor said.

Diocese chief Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan – sometimes dubbed ‘Phonzie’ – has also regularly attracted headlines, owing to controversial positions on topics including cancer care for young women to the teaching of yoga and mindfulness in schools.

Last year, the 65-year-old was appointed to lead the Church’s Irish vocational office, putting him in charge of recruitment campaigns for new entrants to the priesthood – a sign of his growing prominence.

This all comes at a time when Pope Francis has signalled a desire for a more liberal agenda, with a focus on softening the Church’s position on homosexuality.

But he has faced opposition, particularly from the American church, which the Argentinian has labelled as “very strong, organised, reactionary”, with the pope fearing some US members are attempting to ensure “ideologies replace faith” for the 1.3 billion-strong Church.

In Ireland, the visit of the Catholic Unscripted team to the Waterford diocese this weekend has seen its bishop receive some of his strongest criticism yet.

The fringe podcast group has in the recent past claimed Pope Francis is no true Catholic – with a recent episode also showering praise on far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

The team, who are based in England and whose broadcasts deal with a range of issues affecting the Church and British politics, are giving “a weekend of talks, conversations, reflections, prayers and fellowship” at the diocese’s Glencomeragh House in Co Waterford.

One recent episode of their podcast saw the hosts discuss concerns that the cumulative effects of certain changes in society – including same-sex marriage and the liberalisation of abortion laws – will “destroy Christendom”.

Another episode discussed whether the current pope may be derided as “anathema” by a successor, with one co-host declaring that “so many errors of the last 50 years have been embodied in Francis”.

Earlier this year, another fringe group held their annual gathering in the diocese in the same 19th century house at the base of the Comeragh Mountains.

The group – which has hardline views around abortion and homosexuality – sparked concern last year when it ran a so-called “chivalry camp” for boys in Kildare.

“These activities are unique – we have not witnessed any other dioceses engaging in the same activity,” O’Connor, from the ISD, said.

Redemptorist priest Tony Flannery said he believed that the Diocese of Waterford has become a “test case” for what he calls the “traditionalist” faction in the Church.

Flannery – who is also a member of the more liberal Association of Catholic Priests group – told The Journal it’s an example of “two very contradictory processes going on in the Catholic Church”, where different factions battle for dominancy.

There’s an attempt underway in parts of the Church, Flannery believes, to return it to a “smaller and purer” footing which would see it adopt ever more “hardline”, conservative stances.

Bishop’s controversies

Alphonsus ‘Phonzie’ Cullinan was racking up controversies long before this month’s gathering in Glencomeragh.

In his nine years in Waterford, the Clare native has warned schools against teaching yoga and mindfulness and claimed that the HPV vaccine for cervical cancer could lead to promiscuity (although he later apologised for the comments).

In 2020, Cullinan was criticised after planning a talk by a controversial US preacher who promoted chastitity and warned “contraceptive sex between heterosexuals” is disordered.

While the talk was cancelled at a hotel in Waterford city, it later found a home in Glencomeragh House.

Events at Glencomeragh

Located around 12km outside the town of Clonmel, Glencomeragh House previously housed members of the Rosminian order – but they vacated the property in 2016 and handed it over to the diocese.

This past summer saw the Irish Society for Christian Civilisation (ISCC) – the group mentioned above that hosted a controversial ‘chivalry camp’ for boys – hold its annual gathering there.

The group also regularly holds demonstrations in Waterford city, where some members appear dressed in outfits apparently inspired by 16th century garb.

The ISCC is part of an umbrella group called Tradition, Family and Property (TFP), a movement founded in 1960 in Brazil and which expanded to the US in the following decades.

In 2021, the Institute of Strategic Dialogue classed the movement as the “oldest node” in a global network of “ultra-conservative” organisations.

While little known, the ISCC has been dealing in healthy sums in recent years.

According to the registered charity’s accounts for 2021, it received a “one-off unexpected bequest” of €198,512 from a private donor. Its total expenditure in 2021 was €376,109, spent entirely on charitable activities and the provision of conferences, workshops and pamphlets.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan

Bishop Cullinan

According to Flannery, who said he has known Cullinan since he entered the Church in the 1980s in Co Limerick, there “wouldn’t be any other bishop in Ireland that is quite of that ilk” in terms of a willingness to embrace such conservative viewpoints.

“Some other bishops deep down may share some of his views but wouldn’t be pushing it in the way that he is,” Flannery told The Journal. “He’s become emboldened really.”

He said that Cullinan needed to be “challenged” on the welcome he has given to certain groups.

The diocese did not respond to requests for comment from The Journal on the events hosted at Glencomeragh House – however regarding Catholic Unscripted it recently told a local newspaper that it “does not endorse the views expressed in these podcast episodes, particularly those that are critical of Pope Francis”.

It added that it “wholeheartedly supports the Holy Father and his teachings”, which it said were fundamental to their Catholic faith.

Flannery also criticised Cullinane for being “irresponsible” over the bishop aligning himself with Catholic Unscripted given its praise for far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

This was a key point for O’Connor from the Institute of Strategic Dialogue, who noted Catholic Unscripted has called Tommy Robinson a “vehicle for truth” and a “truth-sayer” previously.

O’Connor said Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has repeatedly used “misleading and exaggerated fearmongering” to target Muslims, asylum seekers and immigrants at large.

The Journal asked the diocese for a response to Flannery and O’Connor’s points about Robinson on Tuesday morning this week but had not received a response on that matter as of Friday evening.

Diocese response

Responding to a request for comment about the use of Glencomeragh House it said the venue was a commercial entity that “serves as a retreat centre for a diverse range of groups”, which it said also includes non-Catholics and secular organisations.

The diocese said it was “satisfied” with the management of Glencomeragh House, adding that it “accepts bookings from their groups at their own discretion”.

Regarding the content of the groups hosted, the diocese said it was “neither feasible nor appropriate for the management to scrutinise every interview or statement made by potential speakers who utilise these facilities”.

“Our focus remains on fostering an environment conducive to spiritual growth and dialogue among various groups,” the diocese said.