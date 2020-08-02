Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed a further 53 cases of Covid-19 in this country with no new deaths reported.
- Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that random testing at Irish airports is to be introduced amid a “volatile” situation abroad.
- Robert Broughan (25) has been charged with the murder of Roy Hopkins (34) in Kildare. (RTÉ News)
- Less than one in 10 who appealed the cut in their Pandemic Unemployment Payment have had it restored.
- Sinn Féin has topped the latest political opinion poll, with support for the party reaching 30% and one percentage point ahead of Fine Gael.
- A motorcyclist has died in a single-vehicle collision in Co Wexford this morning.
- Fianna Fail’s Willie O’Dea has expressed his displeasure at the ‘light punishments’ given to two Green TDs for voting against the government.
- A man has been charged been charged over the hijacking and crashing of a car in Dublin city yesterday morning.
- A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí in Clare after multiple burglaries and incident of criminal damage.
- Locals around Dublin’s Mountjoy Street have appealed to An Bord Pleanála seeking to prevent a co-living development which secured planning permission in June.
- A man in his 40s has been arrested following a series of burglaries at properties in Limerick City on Friday.
WORLD
#UNNAMED: A UK Conservative was arrested after a former parliamentary aide accused him of rape, sexual assault and coercive control.
#MELBOURNE: Australia imposed overnight curfew on its second-biggest city and banned people from moving more than 5km from home in a bid to control a growing coronavirus outbreak that is infecting hundreds daily.
#TIK TOK: Microsoft is in advanced advanced talks to buy the US operations of TikTok – the popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.
PARTING SHOT
Two Nasa astronauts are expected to splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico shortly before 8pm Irish time following 62 days in space.
Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley made history by becoming the first astronauts to reach orbit on board a rocket operated by a private company.
The capsule left the International Space Station at 12.34 am this morning to begin its re-entry to Earth.
