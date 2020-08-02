Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Passengers arriving into Dublin Airport. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

People take to the streets in Berlin in protest against Covid-19 restrictions. Source: PA Images

#UNNAMED: A UK Conservative was arrested after a former parliamentary aide accused him of rape, sexual assault and coercive control.

#MELBOURNE: Australia imposed overnight curfew on its second-biggest city and banned people from moving more than 5km from home in a bid to control a growing coronavirus outbreak that is infecting hundreds daily.

#TIK TOK: Microsoft is in advanced advanced talks to buy the US operations of TikTok – the popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Twitter/SpaceX

Two Nasa astronauts are expected to splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico shortly before 8pm Irish time following 62 days in space.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley made history by becoming the first astronauts to reach orbit on board a rocket operated by a private company.

The capsule left the International Space Station at 12.34 am this morning to begin its re-entry to Earth.