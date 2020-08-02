This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 2 August, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Random airport checks, Dublin car hijacking and Melbourne under curfew.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 2 Aug 2020, 7:32 PM
21 minutes ago 1,428 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5166399

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

017 Dublin Airport Passengers arriving into Dublin Airport. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

virus-outbreak-germany-protest People take to the streets in Berlin in protest against Covid-19 restrictions. Source: PA Images

#UNNAMED: A UK Conservative was arrested after a former parliamentary aide accused him of rape, sexual assault and coercive control.

#MELBOURNE: Australia imposed  overnight curfew on its second-biggest city and banned people from moving more than 5km from home in a bid to control a growing coronavirus outbreak that is infecting hundreds daily.

#TIK TOK: Microsoft is in advanced advanced talks to buy the US operations of TikTok – the popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.

PARTING SHOT

PastedImage-88252 Source: Twitter/SpaceX

Two Nasa astronauts are expected to splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico shortly before 8pm Irish time following 62 days in space.

Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley made history by becoming the first astronauts to reach orbit on board a rocket operated by a private company.

The capsule left the International Space Station at 12.34 am this morning to begin its re-entry to Earth.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

