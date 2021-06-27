Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

WORLD

Bullfighter Manuel Escribano reacts in front of a bull during a bullfight amid the coronavirus pandemic at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain. Source: Manu Fernandez via PA

#FRANCE: French police appealed for witnesses as they launched a probe into the giant domino-effect pile-up that marred the opening stage at the Tour de France, caused by a spectator who leaned into the path of the speeding peloton holding up a sign.

#UK: Then English Government is to launch an internal investigation into how CCTV footage of Matt Hancock was leaked, a Cabinet minister has said.

#AUSTRALIA: Million of Sydney residents woke to the first full day of a two-week coronavirus lockdown, as Australia tried to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant.

PARTING SHOT

Posted without comment. (Click here if you can’t see the video)