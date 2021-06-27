#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 17°C Sunday 27 June 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 7:42 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

WORLD

virus-outbreak-spain-bullfight Bullfighter Manuel Escribano reacts in front of a bull during a bullfight amid the coronavirus pandemic at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain. Source: Manu Fernandez via PA

#FRANCE: French police appealed for witnesses as they launched a probe into the giant domino-effect pile-up that marred the opening stage at the Tour de France, caused by a spectator who leaned into the path of the speeding peloton holding up a sign.

#UK: Then English Government is to launch an internal investigation into how CCTV footage of Matt Hancock was leaked, a Cabinet minister has said.

#AUSTRALIA: Million of Sydney residents woke to the first full day of a two-week coronavirus lockdown, as Australia tried to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant. 

PARTING SHOT

Posted without comment. (Click here if you can’t see the video) 

