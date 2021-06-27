Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Government will make a decision about 5 July reopening plans early next week.
- Health officials confirmed another 340 new cases in Ireland.
- Commercial airline pilots expressed concern that their inability to fly as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic means their licences may become invalid, requiring them to retrain at a cost of thousands of Euro.
- The first phase of the new BusConnects network in Dublin comes into operation today.
- A woman in her 30s has died in a car crash in Longford overnight.
- Gardaí are looking for a 32-year-old man missing from Co Tipperary.
WORLD
#FRANCE: French police appealed for witnesses as they launched a probe into the giant domino-effect pile-up that marred the opening stage at the Tour de France, caused by a spectator who leaned into the path of the speeding peloton holding up a sign.
#UK: Then English Government is to launch an internal investigation into how CCTV footage of Matt Hancock was leaked, a Cabinet minister has said.
#AUSTRALIA: Million of Sydney residents woke to the first full day of a two-week coronavirus lockdown, as Australia tried to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant.
PARTING SHOT
Posted without comment. (Click here if you can’t see the video)
Introducing the Brooklyn FF team. #teamdeirdre #DBS21 #DublinBaySouth pic.twitter.com/FBGfcnbxOv— Jim O'Callaghan (@OCallaghanJim) June 27, 2021
