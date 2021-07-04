Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Michael Breen fired home Tipperary's first goal as they beat Clare at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

WORLD

A headless toppled statue of Queen Victoria in Winnipeg, Canada following discovery of unmarked graves of indigenous children. Source: PA Images

#NORMALITY: Social distancing and mask requirements are to be scrapped in England from 19 July as society returns to “normality as far as possible”.

#PHILLIPINES: A Philippine Air Force aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province while trying to land, killing at least 29 people.

#CLAMPDOWN: Migrants seeking to make their way to the UK without permission could face tougher sentences of between six months to four years in prison.

#CARRIBBEAN STORM: At least three people are dead after Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

PARTING SHOT

With 76 hotdogs in 10 minutes, competitive eater Joey Chestnut beat his own world record to claim the annual Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island for the 14th time.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Happy 4th of July everyone!