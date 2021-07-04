#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 4 July 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Cases rise to over 560, large fire in Strabane and 4 July celebrations.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 4 Jul 2021, 7:36 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

michael-breen-celebrates-scoring-his-sides-first-goal Michael Breen fired home Tipperary's first goal as they beat Clare at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

WORLD

the-canadian-press-2021-07-02 A headless toppled statue of Queen Victoria in Winnipeg, Canada following discovery of unmarked graves of indigenous children. Source: PA Images

#NORMALITY: Social distancing and mask requirements are to be scrapped in England from 19 July as society returns to “normality as far as possible”. 

#PHILLIPINES: A Philippine Air Force aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province while trying to land, killing at least 29 people. 

#CLAMPDOWN: Migrants seeking to make their way to the UK without permission could face tougher sentences of between six months to four years in prison. 

#CARRIBBEAN STORM: At least three people are dead after Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

PARTING SHOT 

With 76 hotdogs in 10 minutes, competitive eater Joey Chestnut beat his own world record to claim the annual Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island for the 14th time. 

Happy 4th of July everyone! 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

