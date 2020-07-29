Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The 'Enough is Enough' protest, which saw up to 100 people criticise the government’s failure to fully reopen day services for adults with disabilities.

INTERNATIONAL

NHS workers protested today to demand a pay rise. Source: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

#VIRAL: President Donald Trump issued a strong defence of the disproved use of hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment, hours after social media companies deleted videos he shared promoting its use which they saw as potentially harmful.

#GERMANY: Police investigating the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal in 2007 are searching a garden plot on the outskirts of Hannover in northern Germany for a third day in a row.

#UK: The British government has signed a deal with pharmaceutical giants GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Sanofi Pasteur for 60 million doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

PARTING SHOT

Normal People? Paul Mescal? That chain? All these things have become ubiquitous in recent months – all thanks to the TV show adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel.

The man behind the lens, Lenny Abrahamson, is certainly no slouch. Amid the glow of the show’s Emmy nominations, take some time to learn about the rise and rise of one of Ireland’s most successful directors.