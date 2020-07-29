Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed no further deaths from Covid-19, with 14 new cases confirmed.
- People in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment can travel to countries on the Green List without losing access to this payment, Minister Heather Humphreys has said.
- A senator has called on Culture Minister Catherine Martin to get involved in the controversy over the removal of four statues from outside Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel.
- The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland has advised that a Tampax “tampons and tea” advertisement should not run again in the same format after receiving 84 complaints against the ad.
- A teenage boy who tried to murder a woman he met on an internet dating app will serve a further two years detention before his 11-year sentence is reviewed, following an appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
- Kerry TD Michael-Healy Rae has told a court that he was left rattled from an “awful tirade of abuse” and threatened he would be shot when his car was stuck in traffic in Dublin.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that the planned €20 million cut to disability services that was announced last January will now not go ahead.
- The UK government spent over £55,000 on legal fees to pursue an immigration case against Derry woman and activist Emma DeSouza.
- More than 100 people have been warned they have come into close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case through the contact tracing app.
INTERNATIONAL
#VIRAL: President Donald Trump issued a strong defence of the disproved use of hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment, hours after social media companies deleted videos he shared promoting its use which they saw as potentially harmful.
#GERMANY: Police investigating the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal in 2007 are searching a garden plot on the outskirts of Hannover in northern Germany for a third day in a row.
#UK: The British government has signed a deal with pharmaceutical giants GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Sanofi Pasteur for 60 million doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.
PARTING SHOT
Normal People? Paul Mescal? That chain? All these things have become ubiquitous in recent months – all thanks to the TV show adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel.
The man behind the lens, Lenny Abrahamson, is certainly no slouch. Amid the glow of the show’s Emmy nominations, take some time to learn about the rise and rise of one of Ireland’s most successful directors.
