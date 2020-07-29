This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 8:57 PM
35 minutes ago 2,293 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5163306

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

008 Enough is Enough The 'Enough is Enough' protest, which saw up to 100 people criticise the government’s failure to fully reopen day services for adults with disabilities.

  • Health officials have confirmed no further deaths from Covid-19, with 14 new cases confirmed. 
  • People in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment can travel to countries on the Green List without losing access to this payment, Minister Heather Humphreys has said.
  • A senator has called on Culture Minister Catherine Martin to get involved in the controversy over the removal of four statues from outside Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel.  
  • The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland has advised that a Tampax “tampons and tea” advertisement should not run again in the same format after receiving 84 complaints against the ad.
  • A teenage boy who tried to murder a woman he met on an internet dating app will serve a further two years detention before his 11-year sentence is reviewed, following an appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions. 
  • Kerry TD Michael-Healy Rae has told a court that he was left rattled from an “awful tirade of abuse” and threatened he would be shot when his car was stuck in traffic in Dublin.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that the planned €20 million cut to disability services that was announced last January will now not go ahead. 
  • The UK government spent over £55,000 on legal fees to pursue an immigration case against Derry woman and activist Emma DeSouza. 
  • More than 100 people have been warned they have come into close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case through the contact tracing app.

INTERNATIONAL

nurses-pay-protest NHS workers protested today to demand a pay rise. Source: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

#VIRAL: President Donald Trump issued a strong defence of the disproved use of hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment, hours after social media companies deleted videos he shared promoting its use which they saw as potentially harmful.

#GERMANY: Police investigating the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal in 2007 are searching a garden plot on the outskirts of Hannover in northern Germany for a third day in a row.

#UK: The British government has signed a deal with pharmaceutical giants GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Sanofi Pasteur for 60 million doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Normal People? Paul Mescal? That chain? All these things have become ubiquitous in recent months – all thanks to the TV show adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel. 

The man behind the lens, Lenny Abrahamson, is certainly no slouch. Amid the glow of the show’s Emmy nominations, take some time to learn about the rise and rise of one of Ireland’s most successful directors. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie