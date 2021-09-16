#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 16 September 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 16 Sep 2021, 8:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,813 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5551258

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1192 Teddys Members of the public passing life-size teddy bear sculptures in Merrion Square Park today. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has claimed Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy abused parliamentary privilege to make an accusation against another member of the Dáil.
  • Health officials confirmed a further 1,413 cases in Ireland today. 
  • A hospital group said it is gravely concerned about Covid-19 patients discharging themselves prematurely.
  • WhatsApp Ireland has launched a High Court challenge aimed at setting aside the €225 million fine handed out to it by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) earlier this month.
  • The HSE is expected to receive another €11 million in refunds for orders of ventilators from China, with more than €23 million in refunds still outstanding.
  • Dublin pub Sin É has been fined €1,000 and ordered to pay more than €2,600 in legal costs after it was prosecuted for blasting loud music late at night.
  • There have been calls for an urgent resolution to the impasse over legal aid fees for families of the victims of the 1981 Stardust fire.
  • The DUP leader has asked if a decision by Michael D Higgins to decline an invitation to attend a church service alongside the Queen to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary is a political move. 

INTERNATIONAL

thailand-taxi-gardens Members of The Ratchapruk and Bovorn Taxi Cooperatives planting vegetable on car roofs of abandoned taxi cars parked in Bangkok, Thailand. Source: Sakchai Lalit

#RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin Putin has said that dozens of his staff have been infected with coronavirus and that he will continue his self-isolation because of the outbreak.

#ISIS: France killed the leader of the so-called Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and US troops, French officials said today.

PARTING SHOT

Music is something which brings us all together. So, what better than the Rolling Stones to bring out the “500 Best Songs of All TimeW to divide us once again.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Have a look here.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie