Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND

Members of the public passing life-size teddy bear sculptures in Merrion Square Park today. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has claimed Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy abused parliamentary privilege to make an accusation against another member of the Dáil.

Health officials confirmed a further 1,413 cases in Ireland today.

A hospital group said it is gravely concerned about Covid-19 patients discharging themselves prematurely.

WhatsApp Ireland has launched a High Court challenge aimed at setting aside the €225 million fine handed out to it by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) earlier this month.

The HSE is expected to receive another €11 million in refunds for orders of ventilators from China, with more than €23 million in refunds still outstanding.

Dublin pub Sin É has been fined €1,000 and ordered to pay more than €2,600 in legal costs after it was prosecuted for blasting loud music late at night.

There have been calls for an urgent resolution to the impasse over legal aid fees for families of the victims of the 1981 Stardust fire.

fire. The DUP leader has asked if a decision by Michael D Higgins to decline an invitation to attend a church service alongside the Queen to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary is a political move.



INTERNATIONAL

Members of The Ratchapruk and Bovorn Taxi Cooperatives planting vegetable on car roofs of abandoned taxi cars parked in Bangkok, Thailand. Source: Sakchai Lalit

#RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin Putin has said that dozens of his staff have been infected with coronavirus and that he will continue his self-isolation because of the outbreak.

#ISIS: France killed the leader of the so-called Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and US troops, French officials said today.

PARTING SHOT

Music is something which brings us all together. So, what better than the Rolling Stones to bring out the “500 Best Songs of All TimeW to divide us once again.

