Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A murder probe has been launched after a post-mortem examination confirmed that the remains found in Co Cork earlier this week are those of Kieran Quilligan, who went missing last September.
- Tributes were paid to the three young people who died in a road crash in Co Carlow last night.
- A jury found a man guilty of murdering his 78-year-old uncle by stamping him to death while wearing steel-capped boots.
- Two men appeared in court charged in connection with the riots in Dublin last year.
- Media Minister Catherine Martin said that the series of reports into RTÉ’s finances point to a “dysfunctionality” at the broadcaster.
- PayPal is to cut 205 jobs among its Irish workforce, marking an 11% reduction of its operations here.
- Politicians are set to return to Stormont after the House of Commons voted to approve the fast-tracked deal struck between the British government and the DUP.
- A man who has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of GAA commentator Paudie Palmer allegedly told friends that he had consumed alcohol and left the scene of an accident, his trial heard.
- The Stardust architect’s lack of fire safety knowledge “contributed to loss of life”, an expert told the inquest into the 1981 Valentine’s Day blaze.
- Cork’s largest stadium will be renamed “SuperValu Pairc Uí Chaoimh” with immediate effect following a Cork GAA County Board meeting this evening.
- There’s been a 15% increase in the number of ‘241’ vehicle sales when compared to the same period last year.
INTERNATIONAL
#EUROPE: Our reporter Mairead Maguire continued her reporting from farmers protests on the continent, this time from the scene of clashes in Brussels between farmers and riot police, where water cannons were deployed.
#GAZA: The director general of UNRWA said that due to donor countries suspending funding, the aid agency’s operations in Gaza will likely shut down by the end of the month.
#EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT: EU leaders agreed a package of €50 billion in financial aid for Ukraine after Hungary dropped its opposition to the deal.
PARTING SHOT
Is Brigid the only saint in space?
That’s the question – and title – posed by this piece by Darach Ó Séaghdha, looking at the background to Brigid’s name and how she ended up as a name in space.
With a bank holiday to her name, Ó Séaghdha looks at how the life of the saint overlaps and mingles with the tale of an ancient Irish goddess of the same name and how it’s contributed to her longlasting appeal.
