Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A hearse passes the Garda cordon near the scene on the N80 at Leagh on the Wexford Road in Co Carlow where a three young people died last night. Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

Riot police used water to disperse people during a protest by farmers outside the European Parliament today in Brussels. Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

#EUROPE: Our reporter Mairead Maguire continued her reporting from farmers protests on the continent, this time from the scene of clashes in Brussels between farmers and riot police, where water cannons were deployed.

#GAZA: The director general of UNRWA said that due to donor countries suspending funding, the aid agency’s operations in Gaza will likely shut down by the end of the month.

#EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT: EU leaders agreed a package of €50 billion in financial aid for Ukraine after Hungary dropped its opposition to the deal.

PARTING SHOT

Is Brigid the only saint in space?

That’s the question – and title – posed by this piece by Darach Ó Séaghdha, looking at the background to Brigid’s name and how she ended up as a name in space.

With a bank holiday to her name, Ó Séaghdha looks at how the life of the saint overlaps and mingles with the tale of an ancient Irish goddess of the same name and how it’s contributed to her longlasting appeal.