Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Ana Kriegel murder trial, Waterford acid attack and unrest in Venezuela.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 9:11 PM
1 hour ago 4,880 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4613726

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

70 RIVER ISLAND FASHION_90569889 Model Thalia Heffernan wearing the winning look from NCAD student Una King at the River Island fashion design bursary award. Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

Crisis in Venezuela Supporters of incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. Source: PA Images

#CARACAS: Venezuela could be facing a potential coup as opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido announced that troops have joined his side against President Maduro. 

#TOKYO: Emperor Akihito of Japan has formally stepped down, the first abdication for 200 years in the world’s oldest monarchy. 

#BIG MOVE: Indonesia could move its capital away from Jakarta, after the government approved a long-term plan to abandon the overcrowded and sinking city.

#LONDON: Police in London are seeking a man with a “slight Irish accent” in connection with the abduction and rape of two women in their 20s last week.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Vox/YouTube

Before a measles vaccine was introduced in 1963, there were 4 million cases in the US annually. By 2000, because of widespread vaccination, the virus was effectively eliminated in America.

Now, in 2019, cases are on the rise again. Vox takes a look at how and why.

