Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND
- The mother of Ana Kriegel has told the trial of two boys for her murder that her daughter was bullied at school and received a death threat.
- A teenage boy is being treated for serious injuries in a Cork hospital after a chemical was thrown on his face in Co Waterford.
- Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is to send 25 new recruits to Drogheda as part of an attempted crackdown on a gang feud.
- A minor earthquake was recorded in Co Donegal last night.
- There are now over 10,300 people homeless in Ireland, a new record high.
- The LÉ George Bernard Shaw, Ireland’s fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel, has officially been named and commissioned.
- Belgian-Dutch company Mediahuis has made an offer to buy Ireland’s largest news publisher INM.
- Families of the victims who died in the 1981 Stardust fire have called for a permanent memorial to be put in place at the site.
WORLD
#CARACAS: Venezuela could be facing a potential coup as opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido announced that troops have joined his side against President Maduro.
#TOKYO: Emperor Akihito of Japan has formally stepped down, the first abdication for 200 years in the world’s oldest monarchy.
#BIG MOVE: Indonesia could move its capital away from Jakarta, after the government approved a long-term plan to abandon the overcrowded and sinking city.
#LONDON: Police in London are seeking a man with a “slight Irish accent” in connection with the abduction and rape of two women in their 20s last week.
PARTING SHOTSource: Vox/YouTube
Before a measles vaccine was introduced in 1963, there were 4 million cases in the US annually. By 2000, because of widespread vaccination, the virus was effectively eliminated in America.
Now, in 2019, cases are on the rise again. Vox takes a look at how and why.
