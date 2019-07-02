Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí have travelled to Australia as part of investigations into former Air Corps member turned Isis bride Lisa Smith.
- A man was seriously injured after being attacked by a topless man at O’Connell Bridge.
- Ulster Bank announced today it is selling off nearly 4,000 of its customers to a possible vulture fund.
- The PSNI is investigating if five police officers who responded to the Cookstown disco crush engaged in misconduct.
- Barry’s Tea is withdrawing sponsorship from a greyhound race in Curraheen Park, Cork after the ‘recent revelations’ in an RTÉ Investigates programme.
- Michael Healy-Rae has criticised the Irish government for its backing of an EU trade deal with a bloc of South American countries.
- The EPA will conduct an inspection at the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant after a brown plume was pictured discharging into Dublin Bay.
- A son former politician Ivor Callely is to stand trial accused of attacking a man with an ignited firework in Copper Face Jacks.
WORLD
#BRUSSELS: European leaders have reached an agreement on who should take up the top jobs at its main institutions, with German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen nominated for the role of President of the European Commission.
#STRASBOURG: It’s been a turbulent day in Strasbourg as the new European Parliament met for the first time. Irish MEPs were among those to make a splash.
#ACROSS THE WATER: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt took the Conservative leadership roadshow to Northern Ireland with a hustings in Belfast.
#RUSSIA: Fourteen Russian seamen have died in a fire on a deep submersibile in the Barents Sea.
PARTING SHOT
Cartoonist for the London-based Evening Standard newspaper Christian Adams with his view on Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt’s trip to Belfast and what they think they can achieve.
