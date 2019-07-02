Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Deirdre Frost fronts the line-up for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival later this year. Source: Clare Keogh

WORLD

Ursula von der Leyen, nominated as the new EU Commission President. Source: PA Images

#BRUSSELS: European leaders have reached an agreement on who should take up the top jobs at its main institutions, with German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen nominated for the role of President of the European Commission.

#STRASBOURG: It’s been a turbulent day in Strasbourg as the new European Parliament met for the first time. Irish MEPs were among those to make a splash.

#ACROSS THE WATER: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt took the Conservative leadership roadshow to Northern Ireland with a hustings in Belfast.

#RUSSIA: Fourteen Russian seamen have died in a fire on a deep submersibile in the Barents Sea.

PARTING SHOT

Cartoonist for the London-based Evening Standard newspaper Christian Adams with his view on Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt’s trip to Belfast and what they think they can achieve.