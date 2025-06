NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ellie Leonard, patient and Ollie the therapy dog at the Paediatric Unit, UHG. University Hospital Galway University Hospital Galway

INTERNATIONAL

New York mayoral candidate Brad Lander being detained by US officials. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#IRAN: Donald Trump has issued a barrage of posts criticising Iran, including one saying that the United States knows “exactly” where Iran’s Supreme Leader is “hiding”

#MIDDLE EAST: Irish embassies in Iran and Israel have been in touch with Irish passport holders residing in both countries as it considers evacuation plans following the escalation between the two countries

#GAZA: Israeli forces have killed at least 51 people and wounded more than 200 in the latest massacre of Palestinians waiting for desperately needed humanitarian aid in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry

#UKRAINE: The US has condemned a Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv that killed at least 14 people, including an American

#NEW YORK: Brad Lander, a candidate in New York City’s upcoming mayoral election, was arrested by US immigration agents today while leaving an immigration court in Manhattan

PARTING SHOT

Kim Woodburn – a former cleaner who found fame presenting the hit TV show How Clean Is Your House? – has died.

Woodburn, who was 83, later became a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, finishing as runner-up.

Tributes have poured in for the ‘Queen of Clean’, who was remembered as a “force of nature”.

Irish icons Jedward, who joined Kim in the Big Brother house in 2017, said in a post on social media that she “will be truly missed for the TV gold she created for all generations”.

“You had our back when we got bullied in CBB and we will never forget that. There will never be another Kim Woodburn,” the duo said.